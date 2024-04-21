Length: 4.425 metres
Width: 1.835 metres
Height: 1.625 metres
Wheelbase: 2.665 metres
Luggage compartment: 504/1,593 litres
A new look, but no new formula. The Nissan Qashqai has just undergone a major restyling, which has mainly revised the front end and much of the on-board equipment. The Japanese manufacturer has not, however, changed the car's overall proportions and, consequently, its interior space.
Let's take a closer look at the dimensions of the Nissan Qashqai 2024.
Nissan Qashqai 2024, dimensions
As mentioned, the restyling has not changed the dimensions of the Nissan, which retains a length of 4.43 metres, making it slightly shorter than some of its C-segment rivals.
Nissan Qashqai (2024)
Height remains at 1.63 metres, which suggests plenty of headroom for passengers and considerable boot capacity, as we'll see later.
Nissan Qashqai 2024, roominess and boot space
Inside the Qashqai 2024, comfort is evident: side space is decent, while the panoramic roof offers good headroom and there's plenty of knee room, though not too much. The floor is flat, although the presence of the armrest and the design of the seats (with new upholstery in the restyling) can make the middle seat a little less comfortable.
Nissan Qashqai 2024, space for rear passengers
Nissan Qashqai 2024, the boot
The boot of the Nissan has a double floor divided into two compartments and offers a total capacity of 504 litres. The volume can be increased to almost 1,600 litres by folding down the backrest, but it lacks a passage for long loads such as skis. The load floor is around 860 mm deep and almost twice as deep when the bench seat is folded down, with the floor perfectly aligned with the tailgate sill.
Two types of electrification are available on the Nissan: light hybridisation and the innovative E-Power total hybridisation. In the latter, the electric motor drives the wheels, while the 1.5 petrol engine acts as a power generator. There's no need to connect the car to a charging station.
|Model
|Power
|Power supply
|Transmission
|Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T
|140 PS
|Light hybrid
|Front
|Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T
|158 PS
|Light hybrid
|Front / Integral
|Nissan Qashqai 1.5 DIG-T E-Power
|190 PS
|Full Hybrid
|Front
Nissan Qashqai 2024, competitors with similar dimensions
As you can see from our table, competition is fierce in the C-segment. Almost every manufacturer can offer a competitor to the Nissan Qashqai, with similar dimensions, a more or less sporty body style and an even greater focus on boot space.
|Model
|Boot length
|Luggage compartment
|Alfa Romeo Tonale
|4.53 m
|500/1,550 litres
|Citroën C5 Aircross
|4.50 m
|580-720/1,630 litres
|Cupra Ateca
|4.39 m
|485/1,579 litres
|Cupra Formentor
|4.45 m
|450/1,505 litres
|DS 4
|4.40 m
|430/1,240 litres
|Ford Kuga
|4.60 m
|412-553/1,534 litres
|Honda ZR-V
|4.57 m
|390/1,322 litres
|Hyundai Tucson
|4.50 m
|616/1,795 litres
|Jeep Compass
|4.40 m
|438/1,387 litres
|KG Mobility Korando
|4.45 m
|551/1,248 litres
|Kia Niro
|4.42 m
|451/1,445 litres
|Kia Sportage
|4.52 m
|587/1,776 litres
|Lynk & Co 01
|4.54 m
|397/1,213 litres
|Mazda CX-30
|4.40 m
|430/1,406 litres
|Mazda CX-5
|4.58 m
|550/1,620 litres
|MINI Countryman
|4.44 m
|460/1,450 litres
|Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
|4.55 m
|328/1,108 litres
|Opel Grandland
|4.48 m
|514/1,652 litres
|Peugeot 3008
|4.54 m
|548/1,574 litres
|Renault Austral
|4.51 m
|500-575/1,525 litres
|Seat Ateca
|4.38 m
|510/1,604 litres
|Skoda Karoq
|4.39 m
|521-588/1,810 litres
|Subaru Crosstrek
|4.50 m
|n.a./1,314 litres
|Toyota Corolla Cross
|4.46 m
|425/1,359 litres
|Volkswagen Tiguan
|4.54 m
|530-652/1,650 litres