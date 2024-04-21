Length: 4.425 metres

Width: 1.835 metres

Height: 1.625 metres

Wheelbase: 2.665 metres

Luggage compartment: 504/1,593 litres

A new look, but no new formula. The Nissan Qashqai has just undergone a major restyling, which has mainly revised the front end and much of the on-board equipment. The Japanese manufacturer has not, however, changed the car's overall proportions and, consequently, its interior space.

Let's take a closer look at the dimensions of the Nissan Qashqai 2024.

Nissan Qashqai 2024, dimensions

As mentioned, the restyling has not changed the dimensions of the Nissan, which retains a length of 4.43 metres, making it slightly shorter than some of its C-segment rivals.

Nissan Qashqai (2024)

Height remains at 1.63 metres, which suggests plenty of headroom for passengers and considerable boot capacity, as we'll see later.

Nissan Qashqai 2024, roominess and boot space

Inside the Qashqai 2024, comfort is evident: side space is decent, while the panoramic roof offers good headroom and there's plenty of knee room, though not too much. The floor is flat, although the presence of the armrest and the design of the seats (with new upholstery in the restyling) can make the middle seat a little less comfortable.

Nissan Qashqai 2024, space for rear passengers Nissan Qashqai 2024, the boot

The boot of the Nissan has a double floor divided into two compartments and offers a total capacity of 504 litres. The volume can be increased to almost 1,600 litres by folding down the backrest, but it lacks a passage for long loads such as skis. The load floor is around 860 mm deep and almost twice as deep when the bench seat is folded down, with the floor perfectly aligned with the tailgate sill.

Two types of electrification are available on the Nissan: light hybridisation and the innovative E-Power total hybridisation. In the latter, the electric motor drives the wheels, while the 1.5 petrol engine acts as a power generator. There's no need to connect the car to a charging station.

Model Power Power supply Transmission Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T 140 PS Light hybrid Front Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T 158 PS Light hybrid Front / Integral Nissan Qashqai 1.5 DIG-T E-Power 190 PS Full Hybrid Front

Nissan Qashqai 2024, competitors with similar dimensions

As you can see from our table, competition is fierce in the C-segment. Almost every manufacturer can offer a competitor to the Nissan Qashqai, with similar dimensions, a more or less sporty body style and an even greater focus on boot space.