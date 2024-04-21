[NOTE] In the video above filmed by our colleagues at Motor1.com Italy, please activate the English language captions found in the player under: Settings->subtitles->auto-translate->English.

Today, what is known as 'vanlife' has definitely crossed the boundaries of the platforms derived from commercial vehicles, and it is no longer enough to turn vans into motorhomes. In the last two years alone, we have in fact witnessed the 'migration' of outdoor overnight packages to multi-space vehicles, and more recently also to estate cars and SUVs.

The latest example is the new generation Dacia Duster, whose accessories include an interesting Sleep Pack, like the one already seen on the Jogger.

An intelligent car

As we said previously, the third generation SUV, which is expected on the market in the first half of the year, is an intelligent car, and above all a practical one with the possibility of having two different hybrid engines in addition to an LPG. It incorporates smart interior solutions and a boot that goes up to 472 litres although the dimensions of the Duster have remained practically unchanged.

Accessories Dacia Duster (2024)

But among the Dacia Duster 2024's strokes of genius is YouClip, a universal clip-on system that will be extended to the entire future Dacia range. Using square hooks, the Duster can be fitted with a wide range of different accessories, from phone and cup holders to bag hooks, LED lights and rear seat shelf hooks.

Today, the list of accessories dedicated to the Duster is growing with those labeled InNature and designed during the vehicle's manufacturing process.

Dacia Duster 2024, InNature accessories - Sleep Pack

Sleep Pack and universal roof rack

For the Sleep Pack, as on the Jogger, which is the first Dacia vehicle to benefit from it, this simple, removable and accessible pack will be available on the New Duster. The pack comprises three essential functions: a double bed (1.90 m long and up to 1.30 m wide) that opens independently in less than two minutes, a small table and a storage area.

Dacia Duster 2024, InNature accessories - Roof rack

The Sleep Pack is complemented by an exclusive roof rack, the ideal accessory for outdoor activities. Simply attach it transversely to the modular roof bars or to the retrofit transverse roof bars and you have a roof rack that can support up to 80 kg of weight in motion. If you prefer, you can also fit a roof tent, in case sleeping in the car isn't for you.