McLaren had targeted a May release for its first big upgrade batch for the MCL38 driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and has now confirmed that it is on course to bring the new specification to the Miami Grand Prix held on 5 May.

"For Miami, we will have finally the first round of upgrades to our car," team boss Stella confirmed in Shanghai.

McLaren has started off the 2024 season in promising form, nipping at the heels of Ferrari while having the measure of Mercedes so far.

But with the team realistic about needing perhaps another year of rolling development to really fight at the very front, Miami's upgrade package is the first of several steps in that direction.

Not only adding pure performance, the update is also designed to improve how the car takes care of the tyres, with rear degradation a key differentiator at this weekend's Shanghai event.

"These upgrades will also include some attempts to improve tyre degradation, so we will try and see if we can take a step forward," Stella explained.

"Considering the amount of improvement we should do to get closer to some of our competitors, I would say that we need more than one round of upgrades in terms of helping the behaviour of the tyres.