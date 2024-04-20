Mercedes-AMG recently unveiled the GT 43 with a four-cylinder engine. Now the other extreme follows on the sidelines of the Formula 1 race in Shanghai: the new GT 63 S E Performance with extreme performance thanks to a powerful V8 plug-in hybrid. We have all the information on the super sports car with a plug.

The exclusive distinguishing feature of the new top-of-the-range model in the two-door AMG GT series is the rear section. New here are the integrated tailgate and the model designation highlighted in red. There are also fluted trapezoidal twin tailpipe trims on the outside. The "E PERFORMANCE" mudguard badge on the side indicates the drive system.

The super sports car with the long name rolls on 20-inch AMG light-alloy wheels with a 10-spoke design as standard. They are aerodynamically optimised, painted tantalum grey and have a high-sheen finish. The dimensions are 295/35 R 20 on 10.5 J x 20 tyres on the front axle and 305/35 R 20 on 11.0 J x 20 tyres on the rear axle.

According to AMG, the cockpit design, including the portrait-format display in the centre console, is focused on the driver. The GT 63 S E Performance is designed as a 2+2-seater, but we would consider the "generous space" according to the manufacturer to be relative.

The MBUX multimedia system in the AMG GT 63 S E Performance contains numerous AMG- and hybrid-specific displays and functions. Graphics visualise the power flow of the drive system, for example. The speed, power, torque and temperature of the electric motor can also be called up.

This brings us to the rather sophisticated technology of the top model. The drive system combines the AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine on the front axle with an Electric Drive Unit on the rear axle. It integrates a 204 PS, permanently excited synchronous electric motor with an electrically shifted two-speed gearbox and a mechanical rear axle limited slip differential.

The lightweight battery is also located in the rear above the rear axle. The electric motor acts directly on the rear axle and can therefore convert its power more directly into propulsion. This provides an extra boost when starting off, accelerating or overtaking. As the slip on the rear axle increases, the drive power of the electric motor is also transferred to the front wheels as required.

The mechanical connection of the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive+ makes this possible by means of the propshaft and drive shafts of the front wheels. According to AMG, the positioning on the rear axle improves the weight and axle load distribution in the vehicle as well as the handling.

Overall, the development of the lithium-ion energy storage system is inspired by technologies that have proven themselves in the Formula 1 racing cars of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. The AMG High Performance battery offers high power that can be called up frequently in succession. This is complemented by fast energy absorption and high power density. The battery offers a capacity of 6.1 kWh, 70 kW continuous power and 150 kW peak power.

Charging takes place via the installed 3.7 kW on-board charger with alternating current at the charging station, wallbox or household socket. The battery is designed for rapid power output and absorption and enables 13 kilometres of purely electric driving.

The eight AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programmes "Electric", "Battery Hold", "Comfort", "Smooth", "Sport", "Sport+", "RACE" and "Individual" are precisely tailored to the new drive technology. The drive programmes adjust important parameters: the response behaviour of the drive and transmission, the steering characteristics, the suspension damping or the sound. The programmes can be selected via the AMG button and the central display in the centre console or the steering wheel buttons.

The performance hybrid usually starts silently ("Silent Mode") in the "Comfort" drive programme when the electric motor is switched on. The "Ready" icon in the instrument cluster signals that the vehicle is ready to drive. In addition, a powerful sound is emitted as acoustic feedback that the vehicle is ready to drive. It is emitted into the interior via the vehicle loudspeakers.

Here is an overview of all the technical data. Interesting fact: Mercedes-AMG remains silent on the total weight of the car. The SL with the same engine weighs a good 2.2 tonnes.

Technical data Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance System output 816 PS System torque 1,080 - 1,420 Nm Combustion engine 4.0-litre V8 with biturbo charging Displacement 3,982 cc Max. output combustion engine 612 PS at 5,750 - 6,500 rpm Max. torque combustion engine 850 Nm at 2,500 - 4,500 rpm Max. output electric motor 204 PS Max. torque 320 Nm Drive system All-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G Energy consumption 4.9 mi/kWh plus 34.4 mpg-UK Consumption with discharged battery 23 mpg-UK CO2 emissions 188 g CO2/km Energy capacity 6.1 kWh Electric range 8 miles Acceleration 0 - 62 mph 2.8 sec. Top speed 199 mph

Four different levels of recuperation power can be selected on the right-hand AMG steering wheel button. This applies to all driving programmes with the exception of "Smooth". One-pedal driving is possible at the highest level. This allows over 100 kW of power to be fed back into the battery.

The active aerodynamic element is concealed in the underbody in front of the engine. It is fitted as standard in the top-of-the-range AMG GT model. It reacts to the position of the drive programmes and automatically extends downwards by around 40 millimetres at a speed of 50 mph. This creates the so-called Venturi effect. This creates the so-called Venturi effect, which additionally sucks the car onto the road and reduces lift on the front axle.

Another active component is the extendable rear spoiler seamlessly integrated into the boot lid. It changes its position depending on the driving situation. Depending on the selected drive program, the spoiler assumes five new angular positions from 50 mph in order to either optimise driving stability or reduce aerodynamic drag.

The AMG Active Ride Control suspension with semi-active roll stabilisation also comes as standard. The rebound and compression dampers, which are adaptively adjustable, are also fitted with semi-active, interconnected hydraulic elements. They replace the conventional torsion bar transverse stabilisers and reduce body roll. The hydraulic connection of the damper chambers on all four wheels takes place via corresponding lines and the control valves within the adaptive dampers.

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance is also equipped with active rear axle steering as standard. Depending on the speed, the rear wheels steer either in the opposite direction (up to 62 mph) or in the same direction (faster than 62 mph) as the front wheels.

And where does Mercedes-AMG steer the price? That is not yet known. But a look at the open-top sister model, the SL 63 S E Performance, can serve as a guide. This starts at £179,605 in the UK.