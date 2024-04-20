For a long time, the Dacia Duster was unique in the compact SUV segment due to its low price. So far, only the MG ZS combustion engine from China has been able to keep up. But now the Renault Group's budget brand is facing new competition, and it comes from France of all places: the new Citroën C3 Aircross. Time for a first comparison on paper.

Dimensions/interior

Put simply, the Aircross is the long version of the C3. Whereby "long" is of course always relative.

The brand-new C3 Aircross has a length of 4.39 metres and offers more space in the interior. For comparison, the new Duster is five centimetres shorter. Citroën speaks of a "long wheelbase, the largest in its category. This allows more legroom for the rear passengers". The vertical design of the rear side and rear section as well as the size of the C3 Aircross are intended to ensure good spaciousness for the occupants in the third row.

The latter consists of two folding seats in the boot. The C3 Aircross has this advantage over the Dacia. Like the larger Bigster following in 2025, it is only available as a five-seater. Here is an overview of the dimensions of the C3 Aircross and Duster; unfortunately, Citroën has only revealed a few details so far:

Dimensions Citroën C3 Aircross (2024) Dacia Duster (2024) Length 4.39 metres 4.34 metres Width n.a. 1.80 metres Height n.a. 1.66 metres Wheelbase n.a. 2.66 metres Boot capacity approx. 460 - 1,600 litres 472 - 1,550 litres

However, what Vauxhall says about the very similar new Frontera (see below) is revealing. With the rear seats up, there is space for more than 460 litres of luggage in the boot. If the seats are folded down (the 60:40 ratio is only available as an option), the volume increases up to 1,600 litres.

The second load floor is on board as standard. On request, roof rails can be ordered that can carry a 200 kg roof load. Everything is surprisingly similar to the Duster, which is also available with a double floor and roof rails.

Inside, both models are digital. The Duster is only available with analogue instruments in the base model, otherwise you look at a digital 7-inch instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen in the centre with sat nav included depending on the equipment. In the C3 and C3 Aircross, the digital instruments are shown in a narrow visual strip via a head-up display. Depending on the equipment, there is also a 10-inch touchscreen here. Interesting to note that both base models only have a smartphone holder in the centre.

Engines/drives

The new C3 Aircross shares the smart car platform with the C3, which is optimised for an electric range from the outset. It will therefore be offered with a classic combustion engine and mild hybrid drive. And to go one step further, there will also be an affordable all-electric drive, which will be produced in Europe.

As with the C3 and other Stellantis production models, this is likely to mean a 101 PS turbocharged petrol engine with a manual six-speed gearbox, a 136 PS 48V mild hybrid with a dual-clutch gearbox and an electric drive with an output of 156 PS. The electric 113 PS in the C3 is likely to be reserved for the latter.

This distinguishes the Citroën from the Dacia, where only the significantly smaller Spring is available as a purely electric car. However, both the C3 Aircross and the Duster do without diesel. The latter is also available with LPG and all-wheel drive. Here is an overview of the drive systems:

Drivetrains Citroën C3 Aircross (2024) Dacia Duster (2024) Petrol engine 101 PS turbo 100 PS (petrol/LPG), 130 PS (mild hybrid, also as 4x4) Hybrid - 140 PS Electric probably 156 PS -

Digression: Opel-Vauxhall Frontera

The new Opel-Vauxhall Frontera will also appear in 2024 as the brother of the C3 Aircross. According to the manufacturer, the interior will combine "clever design with proven suitability for everyday use". On board are the familiar Pure Panel cockpit with two 10-inch displays and multimedia infotainment as well as a redesigned steering wheel. If you prefer to use your own mobile device, a smartphone station is also available for the first time. At least that's how it's described.

In terms of drive systems, you can choose between a fully electric variant and engines with 48-volt hybrid technology. Like its predecessor, the Crossland, the Frontera is also likely to start at under £30,000.

Prices

This brings us to the prices of the C3 Aircross and Duster. In the case of Citroën, the German base prices of the new C3 combustion engine and the previous C3 Aircross give us an approximate range: £14,150 to £17,830. It is conceivable that the new Aircross will remain well below £19,000 in order to aggressively attack the Dacia Duster. Although pricing for the new Duster has not been released in the UK yet, the current model starts at £17,295 with 90 PS, while the top Extreme model with 150 PS and automatic transmission is priced at over £23,695. We expect the electric C3 Aircross to be slightly higher.