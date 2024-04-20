Xiaomi has something to cheer about. Just a few days after the opening of orders for the SU7 electric saloon, the newly-formed Chinese company (a subsidiary of the consumer electronics giant that saw the light of day in September 2021) claims to have recorded sales that are between three and five times higher than expected.

This was said by Lei Jun, CEO of the entire group and the automotive division, who made these statements during a live streaming broadcast on a local social network called Douyin, equivalent to "our" TikTok.

There is no shortage of money

Lei Jun, speaking in front of a virtual audience of no less than 34 million viewers, is absolutely satisfied with the results SU7 is achieving and says he looks to the future with great optimism.

Of course, the group CEO also says that he is aware that launching into a competitive sector such as zero-emission mobility requires huge investments, and that Xiaomi Auto has taken into account that it will have to face losses of a certain magnitude before it can turn a profit. Not for nothing, in the business plan presented, the idea is to spend around €10 billion over 10 years.

The Xiaomi SU7 will soon be joined by an SUV

5,000 deliveries, 100,000 requests

Let's stay with the present. Earlier this month, Xiaomi held an official ceremony to deliver some of the 5,000 examples of the launch edition (Founders Edition). Now, much of that first batch has already reached its rightful owners.

During that event, Lei Jun said that the company had already received 100,000 orders and that many of those had been confirmed with an actual purchase contract. The SU7, 4.99 metres long and with between 300 and 675 PS, is produced in Beijing in a factory owned by BAIC, with which Xiaomi has strategic agreements.