The Ford Focus is one of the most sought-after compact cars on the market. In its latest generation, the oval badged model boasts a design with sporty touches, a spacious interior and exceptional dynamic performance.

As it also includes some interesting engines, including some with mild hybridisation, it can easily compete with the Honda Civic, Hyundai i30, Kia Ceed (watch out for the MY 2025), Opel-Vauxhall Astra (and its MHEV versions), Peugeot 308, Seat Leon and Volkswagen Golf.

Saloon versions of many compact cars have been phased out over the years. Fortunately, customers can still find alternatives in the Audi A3, Citroën C4, Mazda3, Mercedes-Benz A-Class and Toyota Corolla ranges.

Motor1.com has a pleasant surprise in store for you. In previous articles, we presented the Renault Mégane Grand Coupé, available in certain European countries, and now it's the turn of the Ford Focus Saloon. It measures 4.65 metres long, 1.84 metres wide and 1.47 metres high.

In fact, the restyled Ford Focus 2024 also offers this very interesting body style within the European Union. As you can see from these images, this version features the familiar front end of its range-mates, with an oval grille and large headlamps.

In profile, the Focus Saloon features tension lines in the doors, but is distinguished by a roofline close to the coupé styling of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé or the Mercedes-Benz CLA. At the rear, the Focus Saloon features generously sized rear lights and a slightly raised boot opening.

Mechanically, the new Ford Focus Saloon 2024 is powered by a 115 PS 1.5 EcoBlue diesel engine. Mated exclusively to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, it weighs in at 1,536 kg and transmits a maximum torque of 250 Nm to the front axle.

According to official technical data, it accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 11.8 seconds and has a top speed of 118 mph. The best thing about it? Fuel consumption of just 4.7 litres per 100 km (60 mpg-UK), according to the combined WLTP cycle.

The new four-door Ford Focus Saloon 2024 is available in certain regions of Europe. In Hungary, for example, the 115 PS 1.5 EcoBlue A8 is available with the Titanium and Titanium X trim levels.

Finally, Hungarian customers can access the new 115 PS Ford Focus Saloon 1.5 EcoBlue A8 for a reasonable price. The brand has set a price of HUF 11,970,000 for the most affordable trim level, equivalent to around £26,000 (excluding discounts).