On 17 April 1964, the Ford Mustang was presented to the public for the first time at the World's Fair in New York. Ford was already able to bring in 418,000 orders in the first year. The enthusiasm still seems unbroken today. The Pony Car currently leads the worldwide registration statistics for sports cars. To mark its 60th birthday, Ford is launching two new model variants for the European market.

The US company presented a special edition back in 1968. Ford is taking up this idea again with the Mustang California Special. A new GT styling package is intended to "emphasise the character of the classic muscle car with fashionable design accents".

Gallery: Ford Mustang California Special (2024) and Ford Mustang Nite Pony (2024)

Ford is offering the new edition as a convertible with the 5.0-litre V8 engine and with a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. There is a choice of eight body colours. A colour-contrasting air intake, side stripes and black surrounds for the main headlights and "GT/CS" lettering visually set the special edition apart. The special edition also comes with 19-inch alloy wheels with polished surfaces and details in Rave Blue.

The interior of the Mustang California Special features leather seats in Ebony and Navy Pier upholstery. Two-tone decorative stitching echoes the design elements of the bodywork on the instrument panel, in the door panels and on the steering wheel and centre console.

Just like the Mustang GT California Special, a new GT Styling Package is now available with the 5.0-litre engine and the two transmission variants as Fastback and Convertible, according to Ford. The new styling package is intended to put a dark look centre stage. Ebony Black painted alloy wheels, a black roof, similarly coloured exterior mirror caps and black pony emblems characterise the package.

To further celebrate the milestone birthday, Ford confirms the appearance of the Mustang GTD in Europe. The powerhouse is a homologated version of the GT3 racing car, which is returning to the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year. However, unlike Volkswagen, GTD has nothing to do with diesel.

The technically upgraded Mustang GTD is set to become the fastest road-legal pony car. The strictly limited "ultra-high performance" series version is based on the new GT3 racing car from Ford. It celebrated its debut in the GTD class of the North American IMSA Sports Car Championship at the 24 Hours of Daytona in January.

Numerous technologies of the Mustang GTD go far beyond the possibilities of the racing car - such as the active suspension system and hydraulically adjustable aerodynamic elements at the front and rear.

The new Mustang Mach-E Rally will also be available to order from 30 April. With 487 PS, the electric SUV model is inspired by the manufacturer's rally tradition. The dual electric motor with 950 Nm is said to have even more torque, which flows to the four driven wheels.

A specially tuned chassis should also offer 20 millimetres more ground clearance than the Mach-E GT. In addition to twin decorative stripes and an independently designed front section, the "Rally" also features generously dimensioned rear spoilers and white-painted 19-inch wheels.