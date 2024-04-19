The Beijing Motor Show is just around the corner, and the 2024 edition is full of interesting models for our market as well. Among the important debuts is that of a new smart car: the #5, which will be presented in concept form on 25 April.

The mid-size SUV has been previewed by a series of teasers, which give a first idea of its shape. The production version will arrive in Europe in the second half of 2024 and will thus join the range consisting of #1 and #3.

First glance

Unlike the #1 and #3, the #5 seems to focus more on crisp, sharp lines, at least on the sides and front end. Incidentally, seen from the side, the new smart closely resembles the Jeep Renegade, although there are a number of distinguishing features.

For example, at the rear you can see the LED bar joining the headlights in a 'teardrop' shape, while on the roof there is an X-shaped element that could be used to install a series of accessories and thus improve the model's load capacity.

smart #5, the teaser

Indeed, in the press release accompanying the teaser photos, smart speaks of an "outdoor-oriented" model capable of integrating a range of accessories, two aspects that make the #5 "the perfect companion for all kinds of adventures and activities, even beyond the paved roads," says smart.

The interior

The choice of seats is also very unusual. Those on the smart appear to be made up of several circular elements and there is also a thigh support with a decidedly unusual shape.

smart #5, the interior teaser

Alongside this original styling choice, the #5 should also feature new on-board instrumentation, perhaps even more advanced than on the #1 and #3. It will be interesting to learn more about batteries and engines. It is not known at the moment whether the #5 will also adopt the 49 kWh and 66 kWh batteries of the #1, just as it is not clear whether it will also be offered in a 428 PS Brabus version. Keep following us to get to know it 100% during the Beijing Motor Show (24 April - 4 May).