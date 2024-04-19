Just because the STJ celebrates the end of the Huracán and the V10 doesn't mean that Lamborghini will stop presenting further special models. Until the end of production this year, there is still time to bring further versions of the entry-level Lamborghini onto the market. The latest one is now called All-Terrain and embraces the off-road spirit of the already adventurous Sterrato.

Strangely enough, Lamborghini has decided to unveil the Huracán Sterrato All-Terrain at Milan Design Week. The raised sports car comes in four different camouflage colours designed by the company's Ad Personam studio. And the designers were inspired by different themes for each of the paint finishes.

Gallery: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All-Terrain (2024)

35 Photos

They bear the names NEVE (snow), SABBIA (sand), BOSCO (forest) and TERRA (earth). What they all have in common is the matt black look of the roof and bonnet as well as the roof rails and cross members. Yes, the Huracán Sterrato All-Terrain is a sports car that is already equipped with a roof rack ex works. However, it is not alone in this, as the likewise facelifted Porsche 911 Dakar also has this feature.

Regardless of the paint finish, the All-Terrain is fitted with 19-inch matt black forged wheels and a matt, dark lower section of the bodywork. Inside, Lamborghini adds an Ad Personam badge, carbon twill with Alcantara and a dark chrome trim.

Interested? Then unfortunately you are already too late. All twelve vehicles have already been allocated. Incidentally, the All-Terrain is part of the Sterrato 's total production of 1,499 units. Of the twelve vehicles, four (one of each design) are destined for the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The remaining eight will be delivered to customers in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia.

If Lamborghini launches another special Huracán, it too will no longer be available, as the rest of the production series has already been sold out for around a year. Its successor will eventually be launched this year, but it will (possibly) switch to a V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain.