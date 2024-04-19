The European car market has slowed its growth. In March, for the first time this year, registrations were down on the same period last year: -2.8%. According to data published today by ACEA, car registrations in all the countries of the enlarged European Union plus EFTA and the United Kingdom (EU 27 + EFTA + United Kingdom. Data for Malta is not currently available) totalled 1,383,410 units.
However, the cumulative figure for the first quarter of the year remained positive (3,395,049 units, +4.9% year-on-year). In the third month of the year, of the five main markets (including the UK), only the UK recorded growth (+10.4%), while Germany (-6.2%), Spain (-4.7%), Italy (-3.7%) and France (-1.5%) fell.
Looking instead at the fuels used by registered cars, the penetration share of pure electric cars (BEVs) reached 14.2%, once again outstripping diesel (10.1%).
Market share by engine
In the EU zone+EFTA+UK, alternative fuel cars increased by 4.9%; in particular, BEV cars fell (-11%, with a share of 14.2%), while conventional hybrids continued to rise (+15.4%, with a share of 30.6%). In all, 720,000 hybrids of all types and electric cars (52.1% of the market) were registered. Together, BEVs and PHEVs achieved a share of 21.4%.
Who's winning and who's losing?
Registrations by brand in Europe in March 2024 (EU 27+EFTA+UK) show that the Renault group continues to do well thanks to Dacia (+6.3%), while within the Volkswagen group (still leader in Europe with the largest market share) Skoda (+1.9%), Cupra (+5.2) and Porsche (+9.2%) performed well in March. Within Stellantis, only Jeep (+7.2%) recorded positive results.
|Group
|Share % 2024
|Units in March 2024
|Var % chg 24/23
|Volkswagen Group
|23,4%
|323,773
|-6,6%
|Stellantis
|16,5%
|228,740
|-8,7%
|Renault
|8.9%
|123,603
|+2.7%
|Hyundai Group
|8.1%
|112,692
|-5.6%
|Toyota Group
|7.4%
|102,400
|+10.9%
|BMW Group
|7%
|96,961
|-0.9%
|Mercedes Benz
|5.9%
|81,717
|+2.8%
|Ford
|3.5%
|48,161
|-21.7%
|Nissan
|3.8%
|51,988
|+19.3%
|Volvo Cars
|2.8%
|38,582
|+32.5%
|Tesla
|2.9%
|40,109
|-34.9%
|SAIC Motor
|1.9%
|25,992
|+8.5%
|Suzuki
|1.7%
|24,109
|+19.9%
|Mazda
|1.5%
|20,227
|-14.5%
|Jaguar Land Rover Group
|1.8%
|24,649
|+13.6%
|Honda
|0.9%
|12,754
|+64%
|Mitsubishi
|0.8%
|11,586
|
+200.6%