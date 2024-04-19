The European car market has slowed its growth. In March, for the first time this year, registrations were down on the same period last year: -2.8%. According to data published today by ACEA, car registrations in all the countries of the enlarged European Union plus EFTA and the United Kingdom (EU 27 + EFTA + United Kingdom. Data for Malta is not currently available) totalled 1,383,410 units.

However, the cumulative figure for the first quarter of the year remained positive (3,395,049 units, +4.9% year-on-year). In the third month of the year, of the five main markets (including the UK), only the UK recorded growth (+10.4%), while Germany (-6.2%), Spain (-4.7%), Italy (-3.7%) and France (-1.5%) fell.

Looking instead at the fuels used by registered cars, the penetration share of pure electric cars (BEVs) reached 14.2%, once again outstripping diesel (10.1%).

Market share by engine

In the EU zone+EFTA+UK, alternative fuel cars increased by 4.9%; in particular, BEV cars fell (-11%, with a share of 14.2%), while conventional hybrids continued to rise (+15.4%, with a share of 30.6%). In all, 720,000 hybrids of all types and electric cars (52.1% of the market) were registered. Together, BEVs and PHEVs achieved a share of 21.4%.

Market shares by feed

Who's winning and who's losing?

Registrations by brand in Europe in March 2024 (EU 27+EFTA+UK) show that the Renault group continues to do well thanks to Dacia (+6.3%), while within the Volkswagen group (still leader in Europe with the largest market share) Skoda (+1.9%), Cupra (+5.2) and Porsche (+9.2%) performed well in March. Within Stellantis, only Jeep (+7.2%) recorded positive results.

Group Share % 2024 Units in March 2024 Var % chg 24/23
Volkswagen Group 23,4% 323,773 -6,6%
Stellantis 16,5% 228,740 -8,7%
Renault 8.9% 123,603 +2.7%
Hyundai Group 8.1% 112,692 -5.6%
Toyota Group 7.4% 102,400 +10.9%
BMW Group 7% 96,961 -0.9%
Mercedes Benz 5.9% 81,717 +2.8%
Ford 3.5% 48,161 -21.7%
Nissan 3.8% 51,988 +19.3%
Volvo Cars 2.8% 38,582 +32.5%
Tesla 2.9% 40,109 -34.9%
SAIC Motor 1.9% 25,992 +8.5%
Suzuki 1.7% 24,109 +19.9%
Mazda 1.5% 20,227 -14.5%
Jaguar Land Rover Group 1.8% 24,649 +13.6%
Honda 0.9% 12,754 +64%
Mitsubishi 0.8% 11,586

+200.6%