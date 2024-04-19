The first generation Nissan Qashqai launched the C-segment crossover segment in the second half of the 2000s. Recently restyled, the Japanese car aims to remain one of the best-selling cars in its category, thanks in part to a philosophy that has remained unchanged over time and to a fairly complete range of equipment, starting with the interior.

So let's find out all the interior details of the Nissan Qashqai 2024.

Nissan Qashqai, the dashboard

The first impact with the Nissan Qashqai 2024 is that of a rational and uncluttered interior. The 12-inch digital instrument panel has graphics that change according to Sport, Eco and Standard driving modes, while in the centre is the cantilevered infotainment display, which towers above the smoothly designed air conditioning vents and the small air conditioning screen.

Nissan Qashqai 2024, the plancia

The wide feel of the dashboard is increased by the diagonal lines that integrate the vents themselves, while the satin-finished trim 'stands out' from the black upholstery.

Nissan Qashqai, connectivity

The infotainment system has an up to 12.3-inch screen. The graphics have been updated with the restyling and the feature package is quite comprehensive and includes navigation, as well as Alexa and Google search compatibility. What's more, the multimedia system automatically updates itself via the Internet.

Nissan Qashqai, infotainment

Wireless integration with smartphones is only for Apple CarPlay, while for Android Auto you need to plug the cable into one of the two (backlit) USB ports.

From the Nissan Qashqai 2024's monitor, you can also manage the cabin's LED lighting settings and view the Around View Monitor's four perimeter cameras (as well as the 3D reproduction from above the car). In the restyled Qashqai, four angles can be selected to move around more safely at low speeds.

In addition, the new Parking Spot Location Memory function allows to save the most frequently used parking spots, which are recognised via GPS.

Finally, the Qashqai is Nissan's first European model with the integrated Google suite. Among the advantages is the ability to use Maps navigation once logged in, as well as the presence of the voice assistant that is activated by saying 'Hey Google'.

Nissan Qashqai 2024 Digital instrumentation 12-inch Head Up Display 10.8-inch Central Monitor 12.3-inch Mirroring Android Auto (not specified if wireless)

Apple CarPlay (wireless) OTA yes Voice assistant yes

Nissan Qashqai, quality and materials

The choice of materials is good for the Qashqai, which boasts leather-like upholstery that is soft to the touch and pleasing to the eye.

In the top-of-the-range versions, we find Alcantara inserts on the dashboard, door armrests, upper part of the centre console and knee pads, while in the gearbox area there are new decorative motifs.

A detail of the door panel of the restyled Nissan Qashqai

In addition, on the N-Design variant, the quilted black leather seats also have alcantara detailing and 'Qashqai' embossed under the headrests.

In the central tunnel (on the sides of which there is always a soft touch trim, found only on some of Nissan's competitors) we find polished surfaces and the gearstick control (similar to that on the electric Ariya) in gloss black: two aspects that further raise the level of perceived quality in the cabin.

Nissan Qashqai, the space

The 2.67 m wheelbase gives the Nissan plenty of space in the front and rear where even three adults can fit comfortably. The rear bench has a regular design, although there is the bulkiness of the central tunnel that forces the passenger to make some compromises in terms of comfort, not not too much.

The rear of the Nissan Qashqai

The boot has a variable capacity depending on the model chosen. In the base model, the minimum volume is 504 litres, with the possibility of increasing to 1,582 litres by folding down the rear seats in 60:40 mode. In the Tekna trim, the capacity drops to 436 litres (402 litres if the e-Power version is chosen).