The Chinese group GAC is taking advantage of Milan Design Week 2024 to make itself known to Italians and Europeans.

In fact, at the Fuorisalone, it presented the Hyper SSR for the first time on our continent, the hypercar made in China that defies Rimac and Tesla with over a thousand horsepower.

In Milan, GAC also presented the Car Culture 3.0 series (a trio of concept cars designed for the city) and announced the new GAC Design slogan ("GAC LOVE DESIGN") as well as the theme of this year's GAC Design Award: "Beauty of Tomorrow". In this way, "GAC demonstrates its belief that design transcends geographical and cultural boundaries, acting as a powerful catalyst for innovation", reads the official note.

Between the city car and the hypercar

Stéphane Janin, Director of GAC's Advanced Milan Design Centre, presented City Cars, a trio of concept cars comprising the City Pod, City Box and City Run, which illustrate GAC's vision of future urban mobility.

These models also pay tribute to the urban landscapes of Milan (home to GAC's European R&D centre) and Guangzhou (the Chinese city where GAC's headquarters are located), underlining GAC's commitment to innovation in the aesthetics of urban life.

Concepts such as 'Dynamic Current' and 'Racing Pulse', on the other hand, represent the Hyper SSR, currently only marketed in China, but also destined for Europe with prices approaching €180,000 (approx. £154,000).

The new slogan

Fan Zhang, vice-president of GAC's research and development centre, presented the new slogan "GAC LOVE DESIGN". "Design transcends form and function", he said. "It is the language that connects emotions to the future. For the future, GAC is ready to bridge different cultures and ideas through excellent design and build a more vibrant and creative world."

Hence the launch in three regions (Asia, Europe and North America) of the global design prize called the GAC Design Award 2024 on the theme "Beauty of Tomorrow". Finally, collaboration between GAC and the Central Academy of Fine Arts on the "Inside Out" academic-industrial cooperation project was launched.