Mazda has unveiled the CX-80, the company's new flagship SUV. Based on the mechanicals of its sibling CX-60, it takes its style but reworks its dimensions and proportions to be more spacious and have a third row of seats.

Two engines are available, a plug-in hybrid petrol with just over 30 miles in 100 per cent electric mode and a 3.3-litre, 249 PS straight-six diesel. The car can already be ordered in dealerships and at the end of this article you can take a look at prices and equipment.

Mazda CX-80 (2024): the exterior

Compared to its sibling CX-60, the new Mazda CX-80 is 25 cm longer, 24 cm taller and has a 25 cm longer wheelbase. Despite being almost identical to the layman's eye, therefore, the design has been revised to suit the new proportions. Looking at it from the front, there is no difference with the front end still massive and dominated by the large grille that converges on the sides towards the full LED headlights. The bonnet is long and the cabin seems to rest on the rear axle to underline the architecture with the engine at the front and traction at the rear, a line that is elegant but at the same time sporty and dynamic.

Mazda CX-80 (2024)

The first changes, however, emerge when moving around in to the profile as the glazing has been lengthened to slender the side and the rear window rounded off to maximise headroom for the occupants of the third row. The wheels are up to 20" in diameter and seem almost small considering the car's overall impressiveness, while the rear is more traditional with the headlights that almost converge towards the Mazda logo in the centre. Here we appreciate the lack of an exhaust tailpipe, a deliberate choice to make the lines more harmonious and elegant.

Mazda CX-80 (2024)

Mazda CX-80 (2024): the dimensions

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Mazda CX-80 4.99 metres 1.89 metres 1.71 metres 3.12 metres

Mazda CX-80 (2024): the interior

To talk about the interior of the new Mazda CX-80 I'll start with the boot, which is very large with 687 litres of minimum capacity available with the two extra seats tucked in the floor. Pulling them up, the capacity drops to around 250 litres, just enough space to accommodate two suitcases. The attention to detail is very good, the upholstery materials are fine, and there are a number of interesting solutions for cargo management such as no less than two 220V charging sockets positioned one on each side.

Mazda CX-80 (2024)

Considering the exterior dimensions, it goes without saying that there is plenty of space for the occupants. According to Mazda's statement, on the third row two passengers up to 1.70 metres tall can travel comfortably, while as far as the second row is concerned there is an interesting choice between two different configurations, a two-seater with a central tunnel with cup holders, storage and extra charging sockets and a classic three-seater. The materials used are all of high quality and in the cabin there is an alternation of faux leather, fabric, aluminium and wood depending on the trim.

Mazda CX-80 (2024)

The technological suite then is first-rate with the two large 12-inch instrument and infotainment screens that catch the eye as soon as you sit in the driver's seat. The system has been updated and is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and when connected to the network, even Amazon Alexa. Then there are all the latest generation ADAS and a host of useful devices such as the 360° camera system that also integrates a 'trail' function to help when using the tow bar.

Mazda CX-80 (2024)

Mazda CX-80 (2024): the engines

The Mazda CX-80 will be available at launch in two different powertrains, a plug-in hybrid petrol and a six-cylinder mild hybrid diesel both paired as standard with all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The first, the PHEV, has a 2.5 four-cylinder petrol engine combined with a 129 kW electric motor for a total power output of 327 PS and 500 Nm of maximum torque that allows 0-62 mph acceleration in 6.8 seconds with a top speed of 121 mph. Powering everything is a 17.8 kWh lithium ion battery that, when fully charged, would on paper ensure a 100% electric range of just over 30 miles according to the WLTP homologation cycle.

Mazda CX-80 (2024)

The second engine available, the diesel engine, is certainly the most fascinating and the most in focus considering the car's size. It is a 3.3-litre mild hybrid straight-six with 254 PS and 550 Nm of torque which. Performance is good as it allows a 0-62 mph sprint in 8.4 seconds with a top speed of 136 mph.

Mazda CX-80 (2024): prices and equipment

The new Mazda CX-80 will arrive in UK dealerships in the autumn with prices starting at £48,920. Full pricing will be announced closer to market launch.

There are five body styles: Exclusive-line, Homura, Takumi, Homura Plus and Takumi Plus. They are all available with the seven-seater interior configuration as standard while two different six-seater configurations are available as an option. Standard equipment is good and includes electrically adjustable front seats, tri-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch central screen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. In addition, three extra packages are available: