The Maserati GranCabrio and the Mercedes-AMG SL are two of the most sought-after roadsters among enthusiasts. Two great roadsters that rely heavily on power, but whose real strength lies in their driving experience and the elegance of their shapes and interiors.

We try to compare them, analysing all the details that make them so special.

The exterior

Maserati and Mercedes leave no one indifferent. The softer lines of the GranCabrio and the more angular lines of the AMG SL both captivate at first glance. A combination of beauty and aggression, with polished surfaces that give way to an imposing radiator grille on both models.

Maserati GranCabrio Mercedes-AMG SL

The wheels are 21 inches for both convertibles, while the wheel arches feature the three slots characteristic of the Maserati and a thin insert on the Mercedes (the name of the version is present on both). There's plenty of aggression at the rear too, with four trapezoidal tailpipes on the SL and round ones on the GranCabrio.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Maserati GranCabrio 4.97 metres 1.96 metres 1.37 metres 2.92 metres Mercedes-AMG SL 4.71 metres 1.92 metres 1.35 metres 2.70 metres

The interior

Both roadsters boast refined interiors, with great attention to detail in terms of both upholstery and technology. In the Maserati, the electric soft-top controls can be operated at speeds of up to 30 mph, with the roof opening in 14 seconds and closing in 16 seconds.

The seats are in leather with elaborate backrest textures, while the dashboard is dominated by soft-touch materials. Digital instrumentation is represented by the 12.3-inch panel with configurable graphics, the 12.3-inch infotainment screen (with Maserati Intelligent Assistant voice assistant and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and the 8.8-inch screen for managing climate control.

The GranCabrio is also equipped with a neck heating system that blows warm air through the back of the front seats and is adjustable to three speeds. In addition, a windscreen can be fitted in front of the rear seats to reduce turbulence in the cabin when the roof is lowered.

Maserati GranCabrio, interior Mercedes-AMG SL, interior

Refinement and luxury also characterise the interior of the Mercedes-AMG SL. The German supercar's upholstery and interior design are equally meticulous, with carbon and metal mouldings alternating with leather elements. The Mercedes is equipped with a rectangular instrument cluster and an 11.6-inch infotainment screen.

The latter can be tilted from 12° to 32° to avoid glare, and can be used to control all aspects of the car, from climate control and driving modes to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity. In the case of the Mercedes, the soft top can be operated at speeds of up to 37 mph and opens and closes in 15 seconds.

The front seats are sporty, with integrated headrests and an Airscarf to warm the back of the neck.

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Luggage compartment (min/max) Maserati GranCabrio 12.3-inch 12.3-inch 131-172 litres Mercedes-AMG SL 12.3-inch 11.6-inch 213-240 litres

Engines

The Maserati GranCabrio is available with the 3.0-litre V6 Biturbo Nettuno producing 550 PS and 650 Nm. Combined with all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic gearbox, this six-cylinder engine propels the Maserati from 0 to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds and to a top speed of 196 mph. Four driving modes are available (Comfort, GT, Sport and Corsa), as is the ESC OFF function, which deactivates all electronic controls.

The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore made its debut later, a 100% electric version powered by three motors, one at the front and two at the rear, for a total installed power of over 1,200 PS. It has a 92.5 kWh battery and a claimed range of over 249 miles, calculated according to the WLTP cycle.

Maserati GranCabrio Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance

The SL AMG range is more varied, starting with the 43, equipped with the 2.0-litre mild hybrid four-cylinder producing 381 PS, and ending with the 63 S E Performance, with the 4.0 V8 plug-in hybrid producing 816 PS and 1,420 Nm (0-62 mph in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 197 mph and the ability to travel around 8 miles in electric mode. In between are the non-electrified 55 and 63 variants, all powered by a V8 with 476 and 585 PS respectively.

All Mercedes models are equipped with 4Matic all-wheel drive+ (with the exception of the 43, which is rear-wheel drive) and a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The 63 S E Performance offers eight driving modes (electric, battery hold, comfort, smooth, sport, sport+, race and individual).

Model Petrol Plug-in Maserati GranCabrio 3.0 V6 550 PS n.a. Mercedes-AMG SL 2.0 4-cylinder 381 PS MHEV

4.0 V8 476 PS 4.0 V8 585 PS 4.0 V8 816 PS

Prices

The Maserati GranCabrio starts at £169,465 and can be fully customised with a choice of wheels, brake callipers and soft top colours, as well as seat covers and interior mouldings.

The Mercedes-AMG starts at £108,250 for the 43 Premium and goes up to £179,605 for the 63 4MATIC+ Performance.