The new Citroën C3 Aircross has arrived. Expected for several months, it is an entirely new model, from the platform to the bodywork, not forgetting the engines and the interior. Based on the Stellantis Group's Smart Car platform, the same as the 'small' C3, it can seat up to seven passengers (a first in the segment) and can be equipped with combustion, hybrid or 100% electric engines.

Let's see what it looks like, bearing in mind that at this stage the manufacturer has not yet released any photos of the interior and that full details will be released later, probably during the summer.

Citroën C3 Aircross 2024, exterior

In terms of design, the new Citroën C3 Aircross has been inspired by the lines of the Oli concept car, the company's Double Chevron manifesto designed to anticipate the lines of today's and tomorrow's cars.

Like the prototype, the front end has been designed with square shapes and fitted with the now iconic full LED headlights with vertical and horizontal light signatures, at the centre of which is the company's new logo.

Citroën C3 Aircross (2024), rear view

At the rear, on the other hand, the designers have opted for very vertical lines, designed to leave plenty of space in the boot. The rear window is almost perfectly perpendicular to the ground, which is essential for accommodating a lot of luggage, as well as two extra passengers, thanks to the possibility of seven seats (we don't yet know whether this is standard or optional).

More generally, if the lines remind you of those of the recently unveiled Vauxhall Frontera, you're not on the wrong track because, precisely with a view to Group synergies, the two cars share a large number of components, as well as the platform and design: this can be seen, for example, in the C-pillar.

Citroën C3 Aircross (2024)

The French manufacturer in this first phase has not yet revealed the exact dimensions of the new Citroën C3 Aircross. The only certainty is the length, which is 4.39 metres, 23 cm longer than the current generation, which measures 4.16 metres.

Citroën C3 Aircross 2024, the interior

As expected, Citroën has not yet released any photos of the interior of the new Citroën C3 Aircross. However, we can assume that the car will feature a modern infotainment system with a screen size of around 10 inches and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, combined with a functional dashboard with simple styling.

One of the few details we can assume with more certainty, looking at the figures released for the German cousin's debut, is boot volume, which is expected to exceed 460 litres in five-seat configuration and become 1,600 litres with the second-row seatbacks folded down.

Citroën C3 Aircross (2024), rear view

Citroën C3 Aircross 2024, engines

Citroën hasn't given many details about the engines either. What is certain, however, is that the new C3 Aircross will be equipped with 100% electric or 48V mild hybrid units, with the combustion engine expected to be the proven 100 PS 1.2-litre PureTech, recently modified with the adoption of the new chain drive.

The European presentation and market launch of the new Citroën C3 Aircross will take place before the summer, when further details will be released and prices revealed.