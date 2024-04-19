H&H Classics prepares to host an auction showcasing more than 100 iconic vehicles. Spanning a century of automotive history, the collection is estimated to be worth in excess of £2 million. The much-anticipated auction is scheduled for 24 April in the picturesque Derbyshire spa town of Buxton.

Among the remarkable offerings is a 1954 Bentley R-Type, featuring rare drophead styling by Park Ward. With only nine of its kind ever built, this exquisite model, once in the possession of renowned businessman Peter de Savary, is expected to fetch between £30,000 and £40,000. Although in need of some re-commissioning after being part of a private collection, its allure remains undiminished.

Capturing the attention of younger buyers are modern classics like a 2014 BMW i8, boasting a modest mileage of 36,800 miles. It is expected to fetch between £32,000 and £38,000. For fans of older vehicles, another highlight is a 1973 Bentley T1, previously part of the esteemed James Hull and Jaguar Land Rover Collections. Painted in the striking Larch Green hue, this luxury vehicle, estimated at £18,000 - £22,000, has undergone recent expenditure for sympathetic re-commissioning, adding to its appeal.

For aficionados of the Jaguar marque, a manual gearbox 1974 E-Type Roadster, meticulously maintained by the same family since new, is on offer with an estimated price tag of £45,000 - £55,000. Also up for grabs is a UK-market 1962 Fixed-Head Coupe, representing the earliest days of the E-Type saga and available without reserve.

“Today’s collector car market is more diverse than ever, driven by increasing interest in modern classics,” Damian Jones, director, H&H Classics, commented. “These are welcome, admirable additions to our richly eclectic sale, but for those who prefer older classics there’s much to like, with Jaguar E-Types and Jensen Interceptors, along with an MGA Roadster and Triumph TR3 certain to enjoy interest. The sale goes into the pre-war period too with, among others, a lovely AC Six Aceca, while the twin-engined Ford Model A Speedster is truly wild! There really will be something for everyone who is able to join us on the day.”