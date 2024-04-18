Earlier this year, Audi unveiled significant upgrades for both the A3 and S3 model lines, promising enhanced design, technological capabilities, and material quality that bring them closer to models from higher classes. The comprehensive update programme culminates with the UK market launch of the two models. The latest A3 Sportback and Saloon models are now available to order in Britain, with prices starting at £32,035 (OTR). First deliveries are expected in early May, while orders for the S3 Sportback and Saloon will commence on 15 May, with prices starting at £46,925 (OTR).

“Audi defined and set the standard for the premium compact class with the first A3 in the mid-nineties, and our continual focus on honing that original concept gave rise to the hugely accomplished fourth-generation model in 2020. For us, there is always scope to go further, though, and these updated versions do just that, making gains in virtually every area that I’m sure will help them build on the current car’s phenomenal success,” Audi UK director Andrew Doyle commented.

Initially, the latest A3 Sportback and Saloon models will offer a choice of two engines. The 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel units powering the 35 TFSI and 35 TDI models, respectively, each deliver 150 PS and are paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. These models can be specified with the Sport, S line, and Black Edition trims, all of which have been enhanced as part of the update. Additionally, an entry-level 30 TFSI and a highly efficient 45 TFSI e plug-in hybrid will join the model line-up later in the year.

One of the most notable upgrades is found in the S3 model, where the 2.0 TFSI engine has been uprated to 333 PS, making it the most powerful version of the hot hatch in its 25-year history. The S3 also introduces a new torque splitter on the rear axle, aimed at increasing agility and stability. This technology allows for fully variable torque distribution between the rear wheels, utilising an electronically controlled multiple-disc clutch on each drive shaft to optimise torque distribution according to the current driving conditions.