Volkswagen has officially launched the ID.7 Tourer, the brand's inaugural battery-powered estate, in the United Kingdom. Available for purchase starting today, 18 April, the zero-emissions family car is currently sold in a single version, the ID.7 Tourer Pro Match, priced at £52,240 RRP OTR. Customers can anticipate the arrival of the ID.7 Tourer Pro S and a high-performance GTX edition later this summer.

"Volkswagen now has a really comprehensive lineup of exceptional cars in the upper mid-sized class, which are perfect for both families and business customers," Rod McLeod, Director of Volkswagen UK, commented. "Early reviews of the ID.7 Tourer have been really positive, with the car’s comfort and space in particular receiving lots of praise – and that’s before you consider its impressive range. I can’t wait to see the ID.7 Tourer on our roads now that it is available to order in the UK."

With a projected range of 374 miles on a single charge for the available model, drivers can enjoy extended journeys with confidence, thanks to a 77 kWh battery capable of charging at up to 175 kW. The upcoming Pro S model is set to feature the larger 86 kWh battery, promising an even more impressive range of approximately 425 miles and faster charging at up to 200 kW, while the sporty GTX version will sport the same 77 kWh battery but a dual-motor electric powertrain.

As standard, the exterior of the ID.7 Tourer in UK specification is equipped with LED headlights and tail light clusters, roof rails, and diamond-cut 19-inch alloy wheels. Notable among the features is the illuminated Volkswagen logo. Inside, the electric estate offers spacious accommodation for up to five passengers, with a generous luggage capacity of 605 litres. Folding down the rear seats expands this capacity to an impressive 1,714 litres, providing ample room for cargo.

The standard equipment includes keyless locking and starting, a luggage partition net, 30-colour ambient lighting, a heated multi-function steering wheel, and the Discover Pro navigation system. An optional panoramic sunroof with smart glass adds a touch of sophistication.