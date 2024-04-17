The motorboat you see in the photo is called the Maserati Tridente and was presented by the Italian company during Folgore Day, a dedicated event marking the company's official entry into the new electric era.

Designed and built with the UK-based start-up Vita Power, it is 10.5 metres long and is dedicated to navigation in calm inland waters or at sea near the coast. Let's find out the details.

Big battery and lots of power

The Maserati Tridente is an electric boat that can accommodate up to eight passengers. Its electric powertrain develops a peak power of about 600 PS and is powered by a 252 kWh battery pack, numbers that allow it to cruise at a cruising speed of 25 knots and a top speed of 40 knots, even recharging on direct current in less than 1 hour.

Maserati Trident

It is, as specified, a day boat, i.e. an open boat with a small front berth, whose hull has been built in carbon fibre and finished by the craftsmen of Hodgdon Yachts, an American builder from Maine specialising in tenders for superyachts.

It is not clear if and when the Maserati Trident will go into production and how much it can be purchased for. What is certain is that, most likely, it will be the privilege of a lucky few.

Maserati Trident

A zero-emission future

During Folgore Day, Maserati talked about the brand's electric future, a revolution that has already begun within the walls of the Viale Ciro Menotti plant in Modena with the new generation GranTurismo, available in the Folgore battery version and joined a few hours ago by its roofless counterpart, the GranCabrio Folgore and the Grecale Folgore, the brand's first zero-emission SUV.

The three zero-emission cars already mentioned will be joined in 2025 by the MC20 Folgore battery-powered supercar, one of the first ever electric cars of its kind.