In 2023, the Qashqai was the best-selling Nissan models in the UK and the second best overall with 43,321 units sold behind the Ford Puma. The C segment SUV is thus the undisputed leader of the brand, ahead of the Juke. Today, a restyling is being carried out, because the Qashqai has been on the market since 2021 and the strong competition in this vehicle category is not sleeping either. What changes? A number of things!

The Ariya evolution of the Qashqai

For example, the look. The front with the narrower LED headlights and daytime running lights as well as the large trapezoidal radiator grille is now even more reminiscent of the brand's electric crossover, the Ariya. At the rear, only the interior design of the rear lights has changed. Their profile remains the same. The exterior paintwork can be supplemented with elements in satin chrome or gloss black, depending on the equipment variant, and there are also newly designed wheels from 17 to 20 inches and a total of 13 colours (three of which are new).

Dimensions Nissan Qashqai (2024) Length 4.43 metres width 1.85 metres Height 1.62 metres Wheelbase 2.67 metres Boot capacity 504 litres

As the exterior dimensions and wheelbase have not changed, the shape of the interior has not changed either. Nevertheless, a few things have changed. The "Tekna" comes with new fabric seats and satin chrome inserts, accompanied by Alcantara inserts for the dashboard, armrests and centre console. The "Tekna+" changes the design of the seats. "N-Design" provides a leather-Alcantara combination.

Gallery: Nissan Qashqai (2024)

38 Photos

More assistance, more connectivity

Most of the facelift innovations in the Qashqai interior relate to safety technology and connectivity: the Around View Monitor system offers improved visibility thanks to four cameras, of which the front camera now has a viewing angle of 200 degrees. Up to eight views can be selected. There is also a mode for the "invisible bonnet", in which the position of the wheels is displayed graphically.

In addition, a customisable deactivation function for the assistance systems called "Driver Assist Custom Mode" has been introduced. This allows you to adapt the intervention of certain safety systems to your own driving style, making them less intrusive. A reversing assistant, an intelligent speed assistant and data recording (a kind of digital black box) are now standard equipment in all versions, partly due to legal requirements.

The infotainment system is now based on Google services and can be operated using voice control via "Hey Google". Apple CarPlay and Android Auto work wirelessly. Nissan also offers the new "NissanConnect Services App" with remote control functions as a subscription.

Same powertrains

The powertrains of the new Nissan Qashqai are unchanged from the pre-facelift model. This means that there is a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine with mild hybrid technology and 140 or 158 PS output (the latter also with Xtronic automatic transmission and all-wheel drive as an option) as well as the E-Power drive, which combines the pure 190 PS electric drive with a petrol engine as an on-board generator. In this case, only the front wheels are supplied with power via a continuously variable transmission.

The price list for the new Nissan Qashqai has not yet been published, but it will apparently have a higher starting price than its predecessor which currently starts at £27,135. This is probably because the new model series is dispensing with the "Visia" equipment and starting directly with the "Acenta" and thus with more extensive standard equipment.