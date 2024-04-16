In the array of Chinese brands that have landed in Europe in recent months (or are set to do so in the near future), there is certainly Chery.

The group has started sales of the Omoda 5 and will soon begin sales under the Exlantix and Jaecco brands. And the expansion will continue in a premium segment, with important alliances already announced, as reported by Automotive News Europe.

Conquering Europe

According to chairman Yin Tongyue, the Chinese brand will sign an agreement with a premium European brand for cooperation on one of its platforms shortly (expected as early as this week).

Actually, there would be two European brands interested in the Chinese architecture, but Chery seems to have already identified with which one it will conclude the deal. In addition to this, the Asian manufacturer is working to develop other collaborations in the Old Continent.

Chery is close to an agreement to start building cars in Spain, its first production site in Europe, as the Spanish government and chief negotiator EV Motors said last week. The talks focus on Chery producing vehicles at the Barcelona plant that Nissan closed in 2021.

The current range

Meanwhile, Chery is present in the UK and Italy with the Omoda 5, a C-segment SUV available with petrol and electric engines. The first variant is powered by a 187 PS 1.6-litre turbocharged engine, while the 204 PS battery-powered variant uses a 61 kWh LFP battery pack that allows a range of around 267 miles in the WLTP cycle.

OMODA 5 previewed in Wuhu

After the Omoda, the Jaecoo 7, a medium SUV, will be introduced. It will initially be offered with a 1.6-litre turbo petrol, all-wheel drive and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Subsequently, the larger Jaecoo 9 and the electric Exlantix will arrive.