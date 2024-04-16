The subject of Chinese cars is always topical, especially when it comes to the new electric models that are invading or preparing to invade the European market. But how many and which Chinese cars are sold on the Old Continent?

To get an idea, we thought we'd put together a ranking of the best-selling Made in China cars in Europe, using the latest data from Jato Dynamics covering the first two months of 2024 (EU+Norway+Switzerland+United Kingdom).

The ranking of 100% Chinese cars

Let's start with 100% Chinese cars, i.e. models designed, manufactured and produced in China under Chinese-owned brands. In this first ranking, we also include the MGs which, although bearing a historic British brand, are a product of the Asian country and were born under the wing of SAIC Motor.

The top seller is the MG ZS, with 14,085 European registrations between January and February 2024. This compact SUV is 4.32 metres long and is available with either a 106 PS 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 156 or 177 PS electric motor. In the latter case, the WLTP range is 273 miles.

MG ZS

The MG4 is in second place, with 8,805 cars registered in the first two months of 2024. This five-door electric saloon is 4.28 metres long and offers power ratings ranging from 170 to 435 PS. Range on a full battery is between 217 and 323 miles.

MG4

Third place goes to the larger MG HS, with 7,795 registrations so far this year. This 4.61-metre SUV is available with a 162 PS 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 258 PS EHS plug-in hybrid. The EHS has a claimed electric range of 32 miles.

MG HS

The BYD Atto 3 is just off the podium, but with a significant gap in terms of registrations (2,132). This 4.45-metre-long Chinese electric car has a power output of 204 PS and a range of 261 miles on the WLTP combined cycle.

Top-selling Chinese cars in Europe (January-February 2024)

MG ZS: 14,085 MG4: 8,805 MG HS: 7,795 BYD Atto 3: 2,132 BYD Seal: 1,082 MG5: 1,029 BYD Dolphin: 987 Xpeng G9: 530 MG Marvel R: 362 GWM Ora 03: 320 MG3: 290 Zeekr 001: 263 Maxus Euniq 6: 210 BYD Han: 185 BYD TANG: 167 Omoda 5: 135 GWM Wey 05: 126 Aiways U5: 111 Leapmotor T03: 106 DFSK Seres 3: 85 DFSK Fenguang 580: 79 Beijing X35: 67 NIO ET5: 65 NIO EL6: 62 Geely Atlas: 56 Hongqi E-HS9: 56 NIO ES8: 56 Beijing X55: 51 Xpeng P7: 51 Voyah Free: 47 NIO ET7: 41 JAC E-JS4: 36 NIO EL7: 34 JAC E-JS1: 32 Zeekr X: 31 DFSK iX5: 28 Forthing T5 Evo: 28 SWM G01: 28 Yudo 3: 14 BYD Seal U: 10 Forthing U-Tour: 9 Elaris Pio: 7 Maxus Mifa 9: 7 Maxus Euniq 5: 6 Beijing X7: 4 Elaris Beo: 3 DFSK T5 EVO: 2 Forthing T5: 2 Geometry C: 2 GWM Blue Mountain: 2

Among the curiosities, and with much lower sales figures, are the large Chinese SUVs Xpeng G9 (530 units) and Maxus Euniq 6 (210), as well as Zeekr 001 (263), Omoda 5 (135) and the luxury MPVs Hongqi E-HS9 (56) and Maxus Mifa 9 (7).

Xpeng G9 Zeekr 001

Omoda 5 Maxus Mifa 9

Hongqi E-HS9

European cars "made in China": who sells the best?

The second ranking is reserved for cars of European (but also Euro-Chinese) or American make that are produced (in whole or in part) in China for sale on our markets. You'll find both European-brand cars manufactured in China and cars derived from Chinese models and adapted or completed for our markets.

The best-selling 'Chinese' in this case is the Tesla Model 3, with 14,300 cars sold over the two-month period. The American electric saloon for Europe is assembled in the Shanghai Gigafactory in two versions: RWD with a range of 319 miles and Long Range AWD with a range of 391 miles.

Tesla Model 3

In second place was the Dacia Spring (6,155 units), the small electric car produced at Shiyan in Hubei province.

Dacia Spring

In third place is the all-new Volvo EX30 (5,980 units), the Swedish electric SUV built at the Chengdu plant in Sichuan province.

Volvo EX30

Fourth place went to the Polestar 2 (2,418 cars), the electric saloon from the young Swedish manufacturer that is transferring its majority stake from Volvo to Geely.

The best-selling "Chinese" European cars (January-February 2024)