A Maserati 'Made In Thunder', or 'forged from thunder'. It is with these words that the House of the Trident announced the GranCabrio Folgore, its first 100% electric convertible that focuses heavily on performance. The Folgore is in fact based on 800V technology and has been developed with technical solutions derived from Formula E.

Like its twin GranTurismo, the GranCabrio Folgore offers four seats and the technical architecture makes extensive use of lightweight materials such as aluminium and magnesium, together with high-performance steel. The styling was also developed in tandem with the coupé version, to best interpret the transition from a hardtop to a retractable roof.

Family style

For the GranCabrio, it was decided to maintain continuity with the design of the previous generation, much appreciated by customers, and the classic proportions of the brand's cars were retained. Current details are the vertical headlights and the front grille, which includes the iconic Trident logo in 3D. Behind, on the other hand, are the rear lights launched by the GranTurismo, with Full LED technology.

One of the most characteristic elements of the GranCabrio is the "bonnet", already seen on the GranTurismo, i.e. the single component that includes the bonnet and the wings. But let's look at the canvas soft top, available in five colours (Nero, Blue Marine, Grigio Titan, Greige, Granata) and which can be operated when travelling at a maximum speed of 50 km/h (31 mph); it opens in 14 seconds and closes in 16 seconds.

Maserati GranCabrio Folgore 2024

For open-air travel even when temperatures are low there is a neck warmer as standard, while as an optional extra there is the wind deflector that reduces turbulence inside the cabin.

The new Maserati GranCabrio Folgore comes with a staggered wheel configuration, larger at the rear (21" 295/30) than at the front (20" 265/35). There are six designs to choose from, with four different finishes for the Folgore version. The brake callipers are available in two different colours for the Trofeo version: black and dark anodised copper.

A key feature of the GranCabrio is the Atlantis High electric/electronic architecture, already seen in the GranTurismo. Based on canFD messages sent at speeds of up to 2 ms, the system also features advanced cyber-security and flash-over-the-air functions. At the heart is the Vehicle Domain Control Module (VDCM) master controller, with software designed entirely by Maserati that provides 360° control of all the car's most important systems for the best driving experience in all conditions.

What it looks like inside

The GranCabrio's cabin echoes the styling cues of the MC20, the Cielo, the Grecale and, of course, the GranTurismo. It features the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) multimedia system, a Comfort display that brings together the main functions in an integrated touchscreen interface, a digital clock and the Heads-up Display (available as an option).

Maserati GranCabrio Folgore 2024, the interior

The seats are sporty with integrated headrests and take up the theme of the dashboard, even in the backrest. The seats offer 18 adjustment possibilities, managed via levers located on the underside of the seats, and some functions can be controlled from the Comfort display. It should be noted that the GranCabrio Folgore offers the use of sustainable materials such as ECONYL, a regenerated nylon produced by recovering waste.

From racing to the road

As mentioned, for the GranCabrio the Maserati development team ideally started with a Formula E electric motor. The supercar is powered by three motors, one at the front and two at the rear (driven by silicon carbide inverters derived from Formula E), for a total installed power of over 1,200 PS.

Torque vectoring adjusts the car's level of rotation under acceleration and also when the pedal is released and when braking. The braking system available on the GranCabrio is closely derived from that of the MC20; the fixed front and rear calipers are therefore available in aluminium, of the cast one-piece type. In addition, there is a double-cast rotor with an aluminium bell housing.

The gearstick paddles behind the steering wheel are in dark brushed aluminium as standard.

The battery, produced in the Mirafiori Battery Hub plant in Turin, has a nominal capacity of 92.5 kWh and a discharge capacity of 610 kW, to continuously deliver around 761 PS to the wheels. Finally, a sound experience is guaranteed by the work of the Maserati Innovation Lab engineers who have replicated the typical sound of the Maserati V8, an experience completed by the immersive Sonus faber 3D audio system.

In the Folgore version with electric engine, the GranCabrio has four different driving modes: MAX RANGE, GT, SPORT, CORSA.

Maserati GranCabrio Folgore, the technical data sheet