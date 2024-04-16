Kia UK has announced its latest quarterly offers, presenting enticing rates on select finance options starting from 2.9 per cent APR for its fully electric models. The offers are set to run until 30 June and are accessible through the brand’s UK dealer network and online.

Starting with the fully electric EV6, it is taking the spotlight with an APR of 2.9 per cent across all grades. This offer comes with no customer deposit required and includes a generous £2,000 Finance Deposit Contribution (FDC). Among the offerings is the recently unveiled EV6 ‘Horizon, priced from £45,995 on-the-road, positioned between the entry-level Air and the sportier GT-Line grades.

The Niro EV and Soul EV, meanwhile, are also part of the promotional package, boasting a 2.9 per cent APR across all grades, including the Horizon grade for the Niro EV. These offers come with no minimum customer deposit and include an FDC of £1,000 for the Niro EV and £1,500 for the Soul EV. Last but not least, the EV9 is now available with a 4.9 per cent APR on finance, without requiring a minimum customer deposit.

Purchasers of Kia’s fully electric models are entitled to a complimentary one free year of Kia Charge Plus subscription. This offer aims to simplify public EV charging, providing access to over 692,500 connectors across the UK and Europe. For all other Kia models, including HEV and PHEV variants but excluding fully electric models, a 7.9 per cent APR is on offer, again with no minimum deposit required.