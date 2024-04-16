Vauxhall has recently pulled the curtains off a new addition to its crossover lineup. The special edition Mokka Electric Griffin promises an affordable entry into the world of electric mobility with a starting price of £29,495 OTR. This makes it £7,115 cheaper than the Mokka Electric in Design trim. The price cut comes with a notable decrease in power and range, though.

Whereas the updated Mokka EV comes with a larger 54 kWh battery, the Griffin special edition carries over with the old 50 kWh pack. It is good for a combined range of up to 209 miles measured by the WLTP cycle. Power is also down – from 154 PS for the refreshed version to 136 PS for the Griffin, matching the output numbers before the facelift. Charging options include a 100-kW rapid DC charging or a 7-kW AC charging at home.

The standard equipment is pretty good, though. Adorned with a contrasting black roof, tinted rear windows, and 17-inch silver alloy wheels, the crossover is bound to turn heads on the road. What's more, customers have the freedom to choose from the full Mokka exterior colour palette, including metallic paint, at no additional cost.

Step inside, and you'll find a blend of comfort and sophistication. The flat-bottomed leather-effect steering wheel adds a touch of elegance, while parking becomes easier with the panoramic rear-view camera and rear sensors. Moreover, the Griffin trim comes loaded with connectivity features, including Vauxhall’s Multimedia Pure Panel infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, along with Vauxhall Connect for remote scheduling of charging and cabin temperature pre-conditioning. Other goodies include heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and automatic climate control.

Excitingly, Vauxhall has teamed up with Tesco to offer one year's free charging credit to new Vauxhall electric vehicle customers across the UK. Additionally, through its Electric Streets of Britain campaign, Vauxhall is collaborating with charging point operators to accelerate the installation of on-street residential charging. Also, the Mokka Electric Griffin comes with the firm’s Plug & Go offer, providing a battery warranty for eight years/100,000 miles and three years of roadside assistance as standard.

Order books for the electric crossover open tomorrow, April 17, while first deliveries are expected in June.