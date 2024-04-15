Hyundai has taken the wraps off its latest addition to the i20 family, introducing the i20 N Line S in the United Kingdom with a blend of performance-inspired design and advanced features. The model brings a fusion of exterior and interior styling cues borrowed from the company’s esteemed high-performance N brand. The power to match the aggressive look isn’t there, though.

Under the bonnet, all i20 N Line S models come with a 1.0-litre turbocharged T-GDi engine, boasting a robust system output of 100 PS. Customers are presented with a choice between two transmissions: a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Pricing for the new N Line S trim is on par with the Ultimate trim, commencing at £24,180. However, building upon the foundations laid by the previous i20 N Line trim, the N Line S offers a slew of enhancements. These include bespoke design 17-inch black N Line alloy wheels, multi-colour ambient lighting, heated front seats, front and rear parking sensors, wireless phone charging, a heated steering wheel, OTA map updates, BOSE premium sound system, and front and rear USB-C ports.

Safety remains paramount, with the i20 N Line S equipped with an array of standard safety features. These encompass driver, front, side, and curtain airbags, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, anti-lock brake system, forward collision avoidance assist, intelligent speed limit assist, autonomous emergency braking, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

