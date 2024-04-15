A recent study conducted by eBay UK has unveiled a significant trend among UK motorists: an increasing preference for handling minor car issues themselves rather than shelling out for professional services. The research, which surveyed a broad spectrum of drivers, indicates that over a third (35 per cent) of respondents opt to tackle these problems independently.

The revelation comes in the wake of March, the busiest month for MOT tests, during which many vehicle owners confront the task of addressing advisory notices. Among the primary motivations cited for taking the DIY route, saving money emerges as a key factor. However, a notable portion of drivers also admit to avoiding addressing issues altogether.

“According to eBay research, 45 per cent of motorists dread the prospect of an MOT more than going to the dentist (34 per cent) and this anxiety is caused by fear of the unknown. What’s the garage going to find and how much is it going to cost to put it right – those are the biggest fears,” Arjang Salehi, vehicle parts and accessories lead at eBay, comments.

According to the findings, 34 per cent of motorists postponed addressing MOT advisories last year, attributing their reluctance to the escalating costs of living. Another 33 per cent cited financial constraints as the primary hurdle in undertaking necessary repairs.

Furthermore, a striking revelation from the study is that 10 per cent of respondents perceive advisory notices as inconsequential, leading nearly a quarter (22 per cent) to postpone repairs for extended periods.

Analysis of MOT failure data indicates that common issues such as inoperative lamps, reflectors, and electrical equipment (23 per cent) top the list, closely followed by suspension (18 per cent), brake problems (14 per cent), and defective tyres (13 per cent). Alarmingly, many of these issues could be easily rectified, underscoring the importance of proactive maintenance.

Top 10 reasons for MOT failure