When we say Panda, at least in Italy, we inevitably think of Fiat's famous hatchback. But there's another Panda in the world, and it's produced by Geely. In fact, the Chinese manufacturer has on its list a two-door electric supercompact which, following on from the Mini and Knight versions that arrived at the end of 2023, is now being joined by the Kart Edition version.

A level playing field

The Panda Kart Edition, by Geely's own admission, has been designed for a young audience, and the fact that it features an all-pink interior suggests that the brand was primarily targeting female customers.

Beyond the colours, the car's interior is neat, with 9-inch digital instrumentation and an 8-inch central touchscreen with wireless connections, voice assistant, navigation and a host of other multimedia services.

Black on the outside, pink on the inside, the Kart Edition plays on contrasts

Other equipment includes smartphone-assisted door opening and closing, hill-start assist and a rear camera.

From £4,400

Mechanically, the car is equipped with a rear-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor. It delivers 41 PS and 110 Nm of torque. As for the battery, Geely has not given precise technical specifications, but has indicated that the accumulator can be recharged using either alternating current (at 3.3 kW) or direct current (at 22 kW).

Geely's Panda, sold exclusively in China, has a starting price of 39,900 yuan (approx. £4,400). This Kart Edition version should cost a little more, but remain well below the £8,500 mark. It will be interesting to see how much the 'real' electric Panda produced by Stellantis, which will be unveiled on 11 July, will cost.