If you're looking for a second-hand camper van to travel this spring and have always dreamed of owning an exclusive Volkswagen as a mobile home, keep an eye out for the Transporter T6 offered by Madrid-based Kangaroo Campers, based in San Fernando de Henares.

This is a 2018 model, with a 102 PS 2.0-litre TDI engine and 91,000 kilometres (56,500 miles) driven, which can be yours for €46,500 (£40,000). Is it a dream come true?

Gallery: Volkswagen Transporter T6 camper

8 Photos

Family Camper

This Sydney preparation is one of the most complete that can be found in a van of this type. For example, there are not two sleeping places, but four, thanks to the lift-up roof, and there is also a stationary Webasto heater for year-round travel to any destination, no matter how cold it is.

The kitchen has a hob, sink and 50-litre fridge, as well as crockery and cutlery integrated into a practical unit. There is also an outside shower, very practical on hot days.

One-year guarantee

The four-seater dinette is formed by the swivelling front seats and a useful folding table inside. There are two tanks, one for clean water (57 litres) and one for grey water (45 litres), and 20 mm Kaiflex insulation.

A 100 Ah auxiliary battery, several USB and 12V sockets, a 180W monocrystalline solar panel and the interior light with a potentiometer complete the conversion. All this preparation is covered by a one year warranty.

When it's time to get to your destination, the Mirror Link system on the multimedia equipment allows you to use practical applications such as Google Maps and operate them comfortably inside the vehicle.

For more information on this van, just click on the Kangaroo Campers link below. Of course, it can be a perfect opportunity to start getting to know places during these spring and summer months.

Source and photos: Kangaroo Campers