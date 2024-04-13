Some people here may be familiar with the Polaris Slingshot or the KTM X-Bow, but have you ever heard of the Engler V12? Probably not. It's a super quad that is now in its second generation. With up to 1,200 PS and an unladen weight of 1,200 kg. Hallelujah and please say your prayers now.

The Engler company was founded back in 2014 by Victor Engler. A short time later, they presented a quad bike with a V10 engine that looked a bit like a shrunken Audi R8. And although this mini R8 had four wheels, it lacked a roof, proper seats and a steering wheel. Instead, there was plenty of fresh air, a bench seat for two people and handlebars with handles on the left and right. Crazy.

The new model now presented has lost a few edges in the design process, gained visual independence and at the same time remained completely true to the crazy quad approach. The name "Engler V12" indicates that the 3D-printed carbon monocoque with titanium elements could possibly be fitted with a twelve-cylinder engine. The predicted output of 700 to 1,200 PS and the targeted torque of up to 1,200 Nm certainly suggest this.

In any case, the power is transmitted via an already specified 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox. However, it is not known whether only the rear axle will be supplied with power or whether all wheels will be sent in search of grip, but with a power-to-weight ratio of 1 kg/PS (without crew), these could turn out to be pretty wild. How wild? Here's the top 10 cars with the best current power-to-weight ratio!

But back to the Engler. The suspension consists of a forged aluminium and titanium alloy. It works with independent double wishbones with coil springs and electronically controlled shock absorbers. The brakes? Four ventilated carbon-ceramic discs are used. 410 x 38 mm with monolithic 6-piston brake callipers at the front and 390 x 34 mm with 4-piston brake callipers at the rear. The 20-inch magnesium rims are wrapped in Michelin Pliot Sport Cup 2 tyres (245/30 R20 at the front and 305/30 R20 at the rear).

When exactly will this breakneck quad rocket be unleashed on mankind, what about road approval for Europe (on the official website, the manufacturer only communicates approval for the USA, but since a Slingshot has also been approved for public transport in this country, well...) and what price can we expect? We'll have to wait and see, even if it is difficult.