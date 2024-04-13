What you see in these photos is perhaps the most luxurious Bentley Continental GTC ever made by the British carmaker. It was designed by the Mulliner division, in collaboration with Boodles, a privately-owned British luxury jewellery group founded in 1798 and winner of the 2023 British Luxury Brand of the Year award.

Richer than ever

The Bentley Continental GTC 'Boodles' is designed using an elegant palette of colours. For the body, for example, the designers opted for a charcoal paint finish, combined with a light grey fabric roof and the ubiquitous 22-inch silver alloy wheels with high-sheen finish and gloss black brake calipers.

Distinctive features of this iconic special edition of the British convertible include a variety of aluminium-coloured details and the special 'Boodles 1798' engraved exterior plaque in grey with chrome text, combined with the company logo projected onto the floor when the doors are opened.

Bentley Continental GTC Boodles

Interior design

Like the exterior, the interior of this unique Bentley has been customised down to the last detail. Mulliner's designers chose to upholster the seats in linen and pale grey, a colour combination that also extends to the various details covering the dashboard and centre console.

Bentley Continental GTC Boodles, interior

But that's not all. The door panels and the upper part of the seat backs were completed with personalised upholstery featuring the 'Be Boodles' motif, which alone required 278,566 stitches and six hours of work by the company's craftsmen.

Finally, the 'Be Boodles Bentley' pendant, handcrafted with a pair of mirrored 'B' emblems in 18ct Single Mine Origin white gold, was placed in the centre console to complete the piece. The price has not been announced, but the car has been on sale since Thursday 11 April 2024.