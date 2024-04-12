The new Volkswagen T-Roc is not yet born, but it already has a significant heritage. According to leaks from Wolfsburg in recent months, the next generation will be the last with a combustion engine, before the gradual transition to all-electric.

Scheduled for 2025, the future T-Roc will attempt to repeat the success of the current model, which is one of the best-selling in its class. Here's what it could look like.

At the Tiguan school

Based on the first mock-ups we've seen in recent months, and inspired by the latest styling developments in the range, we've tried to imagine what the new T-Roc could look like.

The rendering shows a large hourglass grille and a slim grille with an LED profile, reminiscent of what we saw on the new Tiguan. The headlights (probably Matrix LED) are also reminiscent of those on the big 'brother', while the vertical slots in the bumper add to the car's overall dynamism.

Volkswagen T-Roc (2025), il render di Motor1.com

Generally speaking, the T-Roc's proportions should remain similar, with massive flanks and a square rear end, albeit slightly longer. In fact, it's not out of the question that the future Volkswagen will slightly increase its dimensions to offer more space for passengers and luggage, with a length that could exceed 4.30 metres compared with 4.24 metres at present.

It will be electrified (but not electric)

In terms of engines, the new T-Roc (built on a modified version of the MQB Evo platform) is expected to adopt some of the engines found on the restyled Golf and Tiguan, all upgraded to meet Euro 7 standards. Among these, the 1.0 and mild hybrid petrol engines with 115, 131 and 150 PS are more than likely to guarantee a healthy dose of verve for the German SUV.

Volkswagen T-Roc, the current model

Among the diesels, only the 150 PS 2.0 TDI variant has been confirmed, while among the sportier variants, the future of the R with (at least) 310 PS is still uncertain. Above all, the German manufacturer could introduce plug-in hybrid engines on the T-Roc. Among these, the 1.5 litre with a 19.7 kWh battery giving 204 PS and an electric range of around 62 miles could be adopted.

However, a 100% electric variant, which would compete internally with models such as the ID.3 and ID.4, is harder to envisage.

Versions with 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearboxes are expected to remain in the Volkswagen range.