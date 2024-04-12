The Alfa Romeo Milano is the Biscione brand's new entry-level model, taking its heritage from the Alfa Romeo Giulietta and the Alfa Romeo MiTo. It is positioned below the Alfa Romeo Tonale and completes a list already formed by the Alfa Romeo Giulia and the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

Now let's focus on the interior and see what the new Alfa Romeo Milano looks like, with a starting price expected to be under €30,000 (approx. £26,000 at the current exchange rate).

Alfa Romeo Milano: a benchmark boot

Among SUVs comparable in size and quality, the Alfa Romeo Milano claims to have the highest minimum boot volume. It starts at 400 litres, which is no easy feat for a car with a body length of 4.17 metres, a height of 1.50 metres and a width of 1.78 metres.

The Audi Q2 is the model that comes closest in terms of load space in relation to the exterior dimensions and type of car, which also includes other top-of-the-range compact SUVs such as the Lexus LBX or the DS 3, which also shares the chassis base with the Milano.

In fact, the starting structure is the CMP modular bodywork of other models from the Stellantis industrial group (of which Alfa Romeo is a member), such as its cousins Peugeot 2008, Jeep Avengere, Fiat 600, Citroën C3 AirCross and Opel-Vauxhall Mokka.

With modifications and interventions dedicated to the Milano that have not only affected the sportiness expected of an Alfa Romeo in terms of suspension, steering and performance, but have also had repercussions on the cabin's habitability.

On the electric Milano, among other things, there is also a compartment at the front for storing charging cables (it is the first Stellantis model to offer this).

Alfa Romeo Milano: the driver's cockpit

The designers who created the interior of the Milano wanted to evoke the sportiness typical of Alfa Romeo, starting with a small steering wheel that frames the instrumentation placed in the dashboard in the shape of a 'telescope' that recalls the Alfa of the past.

All this is contextualised in the modernity of a 10.25-inch TFT digital screen. The screen in the centre of the dashboard is also 10.25 inches and is angled towards the driver's seat to give the driver a greater sense of control, as in sports cars. The dashboard also features the air conditioning vents in the shape of a four-leaf clover, a symbol of Alfa Romeo's sportiness, as well as the seats, also available with the wrap-around shell structure supplied by Sabelt.

Alfa Romeo Milano: materials and perceived quality

The cabin of the Milano also attempts to recreate the refined atmosphere of the historic Alfa Romeo, as in the case of the "Spiga" vinyl and fabric interior, or with features such as the leather steering wheel and electrically adjustable driver's seat with massage function.

The quest for on-board comfort is also reflected in the adoption of 8-colour interior mood lighting, which affects the air vents, the central tunnel and the telescopic instrument cluster.

Alfa Romeo Milano: software, infotainment and connectivity

The operating logic of the Alfa Romeo Milano infotainment system is structured in widgets as on smartphones, with the possibility of customising the interface by selecting and dragging content, as we are used to doing on our phones with the "drag and drop" function. These personalised configurations are stored for different users of the car.

OTA (over the air) remote updates concern the maps and part of the car's software, with the feature of integrating the Hey Alfa virtual assistant with ChatGPT artificial intelligence, to provide information and advice to the driver and passengers.

In terms of navigation, it is also possible to search for destinations and points of interest (POIs) remotely, with real-time alerts on traffic, weather and speed cameras. It is also possible to interact with the car remotely thanks to the "My Remote" function, using the phone or smartwatch to operate the locks, lights, locate the vehicle, check parameters such as the speed limit and be warned if it is not respected.

Alfa Romeo Milano: the interior of the electric car

The electric motor of the Alfa Romeo Milano is equipped with specific functions, such as EV-Routing, which allows the navigator to enter the desired destination, automatically calculating any recharging stops along the way.

Thanks to the E-Control function, it is also possible to remotely control starting, stopping, programming the charge or, if necessary, heating or cooling the passenger compartment before entering it.