Audi has claimed an incredible 13 victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. That is widely known. However, only insiders are familiar with the Audi Scorpion, which was designed to bring racing technology to the road between 2010 and 2013. The study can now be seen as part of the exhibition "Formvollendet - Aerodynamik im Automobilbau 1945 bis heute", which is on display at the August-Horch-Museum in Zwickau until 30 June 2024.

The Audi Scorpion (please do not confuse it with the Ford/Mercur Scorpio!) thus followed an idea that has since been realised in small series in the form of the Mercedes-AMG One or the Aston Martin Valkyrie. Visually, the study on display looks like a mix of the R8 and the brand's endurance racers of the time. Even Audi is said to have been surprised to have rediscovered the moulded model without interior and drive. Much like BMW recently did with the 750iL V16 Goldfish from 1990.

But back to the Scorpion and what the brand reveals about the study in the exhibition. It says: "Between 2010 and 2013, Audi is developing a sports car concept above the Audi R8 with the Scorpion. Externally, the references to the successful R18 e-tron quattro racing car are recognisable at first glance. The aerodynamic concept, on the other hand, is based on the Audi DTM racing car of the time.

The particularly aerodynamically shaped passenger cell, which is designed to ensure the best possible airflow, is clearly recognisable. In addition, the aerodynamic concept adapts to the respective track situation with the lowest possible air resistance at top speed and maximum downforce when braking and cornering.

Unfortunately, the development will not be continued and it remains with this vehicle study."

Consequently, we also know nothing about how powerful or fast a production vehicle would have been. Various diesel or petrol engines in the power range from 400 to 550 hp were allegedly conceivable as planned technical parameters. Alternatively, a hybrid design for electric motor and combustion engine. Drive: all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive.

Plenty of room for speculation, including why the project was eventually abandoned. It may have been realised that the vehicle would hardly have been able to stand out from the second generation of the R8 in terms of performance. And last but not least, the AMG One showed how complex it is to design racing technology to be globally road-legal.

Nevertheless, a duel between the Audi Scorpion and the BMW i16, which also never materialised, would have been something. So take a trip to Zwickau and let your dreams run wild.