Supercars are set to dominate the scene at Salon Privé London with three exhilarating themed celebrations lined up for each day of the event, returning from the 18 to 20 April at the prestigious Royal Hospital Chelsea. The event promises an exclusive experience, featuring Porsche Day, McLaren Masters, and Supercar Saturday, each boasting a lineup of blockbuster entries.

Kicking off the trio of themed days is Porsche Day next Thursday, dedicated to commemorating 50 years of the iconic Porsche 911 Turbo. In what is expected to be a spectacular showcase unprecedented in the UK, the event will feature a dazzling array of 50 911 Turbos from different eras, including several rare and limited-edition variants.

Moving onto Friday, 19 April, the spotlight will shift to McLaren Masters, where the renowned British marque will showcase an array of iconic models from its illustrious history. From the 675LT to the latest hybrid marvel, the Artura, the Salon Privé London collection promises to offer a captivating journey through McLaren's evolution in recent years. Notable among the lineup is the McLaren Elva, hailed as the lightest road car ever produced by the esteemed brand.

As the weekend approaches, anticipation builds for Supercar Saturday on Saturday, promising excitement for the whole family. Salon Privé London will play host to the exclusive SCC private members supercar club, treating attendees to a parade of 50 remarkable SCC supercars on the lawns of the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

Already confirmed for Supercar Saturday are an impressive roster of elite supercars, including the Porsche 918 Spyder, McLaren Artura, Ferrari F12 tdf, Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, and Koenigsegg CCR.

“This year, we have an unbelievable trio of special themed days to really bring Salon Privé London alive. We will be the first event in the world to celebrate 50 years of the famous Porsche 911 Turbo, and I’m delighted that an ultra-rare right-hand drive Lightweight will be one of the stars of the show. On Friday, it will be all things McLaren, including the fantastic Elva, while Saturday will see SCC members deliver our family-focused day a sensational supercar spectacle. Every one of our themed days for 2024 is certain to be special,” David Bagley, the event’s director, said.