Volvo has announced several key updates and changes to its UK model lineup, making another step forward in its electrification strategy. The Swedish automaker revealed the renaming of two of its electric vehicles, with the fully electric C40 Recharge crossover and XC40 Recharge SUV now rebranded as the EC40 and EX40 respectively. Announced earlier this year, this move aligns their naming with other electric stablemates, the EX30 and EX90 SUVs. Notably, the XC40 name remains for the mild-hybrid petrol versions.

These updates, applicable to Volvo's 2025-model-year cars, are already available for purchase in Britain. The base EC40 starts at £52,555, while the entry-level EX40 is priced from £45,955. Full pricing details are available below.

Gallery: 2024 Volvo EX40, EC40, XC40 Black Edition

34 Photos

Beyond the name change, Volvo introduces a new single-motor, large-battery option for both the EC40 and EX40 models, enhancing driving range up to 346 miles and 343 miles, respectively. This powertrain features a 78-kWh battery (75 kWh usable capacity), alongside a 252-PS electric motor on the rear axle. The maximum charging speed is 140 kW.

Furthermore, the automaker now offers an optional Performance software upgrade for the dual-motor versions of both EVs, boosting output from 408 PS to 442 PS. This upgrade includes revised pedal mapping and a new Performance mode for quicker acceleration response.

Additionally, Volvo shifts its XC60 plug-in hybrid production for the UK market from China to Sweden, introducing an entry-level Core version and reducing the starting price by over £4,000. Meanwhile, technical adjustments to the B5 mild-hybrid petrol engine in the XC60 and XC90 SUVs result in improved fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions by up to 4 per cent and 2 per cent respectively.