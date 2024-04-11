Lamborghini heralds the end of the Huracan and the V10 engine with a final special model. The Super Trofeo Jota (STJ) is based on the STO, but has been thoroughly pimped up once again. It is limited to 10 units and all units have of course already been sold at undisclosed prices.

Nevertheless, there is no more power. The Huracan STJ has adopted the 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine with 640 PS and 565 Nm of torque. The power is transmitted to the rear wheels via the same 7-speed automatic transmission with dual clutch. Nevertheless, there are some hardware changes compared to the STO, first and foremost the four adjustable shock absorbers, which are derived from the racing version.

Gallery: Lamborghini Huracan STJ

The four-way shock absorbers are supplied together with 20-inch centre-lock wheels wrapped in bespoke Bridgestone Potenza Race tyres. Newly added carbon fibre at the corners of the front bumper are part of an aerodynamic package that also includes a different angle of the rear wing. Lamborghini tested the Huracan STJ on the Nardo circuit, where it was able to shave more than a second off the STO's lap time.

To differentiate itself from the less wild Huracan models, Lamborghini has designed two liveries. In the pictures, we see the blue version with a black roof and contrasting red and white accents. The other model is in grey and has a black roof with red and white details.

The interior features a numbered carbon plate with the inscription "1 of 10" to emphasise the exclusivity of the STJ. As an option, a customisable plate can also be attached to the passenger side.

And what's next for the entry-level Lambos? The Huracan successor is due to be unveiled later this year, unfortunately without the naturally aspirated V10 engine. Instead, it is expected to utilise a downsized, probably turbocharged engine as part of a hybrid powertrain.