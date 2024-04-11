Mansory is the first port of call when it comes to vehicle conversions that are rather borderline in terms of taste. The best and most recent example is the so-called "P9LM EVO 900 Cabrio" based on the Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet. The tuner plans to build just seven of them. And we are quite grateful for that ...

Mansory's bold intervention is already abundantly clear at the front of the Porsche, where we find a large splitter, oversized carbon air intakes and a new bonnet as well as wheel arch vents. The mini skirts further emphasise the flanks of the 911 and a two-stage wing can be seen at the rear.

But that's not all of the wild exterior excesses: The exhaust with three central tailpipes and the 21-inch wheels at the front and 22-inch wheels at the rear with 255/35 tyres at the front and 335/25 tyres at the rear.

The interior should make even the last traditional Porsche fan's toenails curl, and the carbon fibre-framed seats are just the tip of the iceberg of the many changes made by Mansory (all customisable). These include the turquoise leather upholstery, which also applies this colour in the door panels, steering wheel and floor mats. There are LEDs on the rim of the Porsche steering wheel to indicate the right moment to change gear, while the Mansory logos everywhere are a clear sign of the tuner's identity.

Under the bonnet, however, things get halfway interesting again. A sort of compensation for the pain in the eyes. The 3.8-litre six-cylinder boxer engine with biturbo charging has been increased from its standard 650 PS and 800 Nm to 900 PS and 1,050 Nm of torque. This monstrous tuning was made possible by larger turbos, a special exhaust system, a new intercooler, a sports air filter and a complete reprogramming of the ECU. According to Mansory, the 911 Turbo S reaches a top speed of 211 mph and accelerates from standstill to 62 mph in 2.5 seconds.