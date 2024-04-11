The new series of crash tests fielded by Euro NCAP, the European car safety body, features two Japanese and one Chinese newcomers, all of which were able to achieve five stars, the highest rating.

The three cars whose results have just been published by Euro NCAP are the Honda CR-V, the NIO EL6 and the Toyota C-HR, all of which have demonstrated their ability to meet the requirements to avoid or mitigate impact damage, including to vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Specifically, the Honda CR-V scored 4 stars in its basic version, but reached 5 stars when equipped with the optional Honda Sensing 360 package. But let's look at the individual ratings.

Honda CR-V

The new Honda CR-V is the fifth-generation SUV that debuted in Europe in 2023 with full hybrid and plug-in hybrid engine gets 4 stars in the standard trim. The safety rate for adult occupants is good at 85 per cent, a level very close to the 86 per cent child protection recorded in crash tests.

For vulnerable road users, the safety score is 76 per cent, with some uncertainty in automatic emergency braking when facing pedestrians, while safety systems score 67 per cent. Equipped with the optional Honda Sensing 360 package, the Honda CR-V itself gets five stars, scoring 80 per cent and 79 per cent respectively in the two latest tests.

NIO EL6

The NIO EL6 is the second-generation electric SUV from the Chinese manufacturer also famous for its 'battery swap' - the ability to quickly and automatically replace a discharged battery with a charged one. The NIO EL6's five stars start with the excellent 93% safety rating in adult protection, but also 85% in child protection.

In pedestrian and cyclist protection the recorded percentage is 78 per cent. The safety system rating of the new NIO comes in at 76 per cent.

Toyota C-HR

The second series of the Toyota C-HR, also available in both full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, manages to achieve five Euro NCAP stars, just like the first generation of the Japanese compact SUV.

In adult occupant protection it receives a rating of 85 per cent, rising to 86 per cent in child protection. The 86 per cent achieved in pedestrian and adult protection is the best result according to the new parameters in force from 2023, tied with the BMW 5 Series. For safety systems the Toyota comes in at 79 per cent.

Commenting on the latest test results, Euro NCAP General Secretary Michielvan Ratingen says:

"It is not surprising that these three sophisticated cars are hitting the target, albeit with an optional safety package in the case of the CR-V. It is gratifying to see the use of advanced sensing solutions, such as lidar, which make it possible to avoid accidents better and better, but we need to focus more on the safety of other road users. Unfortunately, accidents cannot always be avoided and high crashworthiness remains a key pillar.

Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP General Secretary