The match between Japanese rivals is being revisited. The Suzuki Swift and the Toyota Yaris face each other in the B segment arena. Both have recently been revised, with the Suzuki featuring a completely new generation, while the Yaris has been updated in numerous aspects. Electrified drives and compact dimensions make them extremely attractive. So there is nothing left to do but compare them in all aspects.

Exterior

So the Suzuki Swift has been completely redesigned with a look that is strongly reminiscent of the old model, but which also brings with it some stylistic innovations. The new generation features a softer radiator grille, new LED headlights and new body colours. The rear section with its tail lights has also changed, while the contrasting roof and bonnet add dynamism to the car's design.

Suzuki Swift Toyota Yaris

Despite the changes, the small Suzuki has retained its dimensions. It is 3.86 metres long, 1.74 metres wide and only 1.5 centimetres higher. In other words, 1.50 metres in total. The low weight of less than 1,000 kg is another plus point.

The Toyota Yaris has also changed recently. With a facelift that has revised some of the model's aesthetic details and changed the equipment. Toyota's small car has tighter lines with a large black radiator grille that is made even wider by the side inserts. The LED headlights extend into the wheel arches (where the new wheels up to 17 inches can be seen), while the rear is refined with a glossy black moulding.

The dimensions remain compact at 3.94 metres long, 1.75 metres wide and 1.50 metres high, while the weight is just under 1,100 kg.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Suzuki Swift 3.86 metres 1.74 metres 1.50 metres 2.45 metres Toyota Yaris 3.94 metres 1.75 metres 1.50 metres 2.56 metres

Interior

The interior of the Suzuki Swift has not changed radically in the new model either. However, the appearance is more modern, with the new materials (especially on the dashboard) immediately catching the eye. The infotainment is also new with a 9-inch display that is wirelessly compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the instrument cluster is a mix of analogue round instruments and a digital LCD display.

The automatic climate control can be adjusted with new physical controls, while the seats are heated as standard. The boot capacity remains at 265 litres, but can be increased to over 1,000 litres by folding down the rear row.

Suzuki Swift – der Innenraum Toyota Yaris – der Innenraum

The redesigned Yaris features a new digital instrument cluster for the first time, consisting of a 12.3-inch instrument panel. Another new feature is the Toyota Smart Connect multimedia system with cloud-based navigation, which plans the journey based on current route and traffic information. The integration of the "Hey Toyota" voice assistant has also been improved.

The boot is slightly larger than that of the Swift (also thanks to the slightly larger dimensions) and offers a minimum volume of 286 litres.

Both the Swift and the Yaris are equipped with an extensive range of assistance systems. In the Suzuki, the programme includes adaptive cruise control, a blind spot warning system and an emergency braking function with pedestrian and cyclist recognition, even at night.

The Yaris has collision avoidance support at junctions, which recognises vehicles crossing a junction, while the adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning system have been improved to keep the car in the centre of the lane.

Model Instrument cluster Infotainment screen Boot capacity Suzuki Swift - 9-inch 265 litres Toyota Yaris 12.3-inch 10.5-inch 286 litres

Powertrains

The new Suzuki Swift is currently only available with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild hybrid with 83 PS. The power output is the same as the previous model, but the engine is completely new and promises lower fuel consumption and emissions. It can be combined with a 5-speed manual gearbox or the continuously variable CVT automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is only available in conjunction with the manual gearbox.

Suzuki Swift Toyota Yaris

As for the Yaris, Toyota's small car is only available with front-wheel drive and a 1.5-litre full hybrid in 116 and 130 PS versions, with the latter offering better acceleration (9.2 seconds from 0 to 62 mph compared to 9.7 seconds for the 116 PS model). Out of competition is the GR model with the 280 PS 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine, which has recently been revised and is also available with a new 8-speed automatic transmission.

Model Powertrain Suzuki Swift 1.2 mild hybrid / 83 PS Toyota Yaris 1.5 full hybrid / 116 PS 1.5 full hybrid / 130 PS 1.6 petrol / 280 PS

Price list

The price list for the new Suzuki Swift starts at £18,699 for the Motion trim and goes up to £19,799 for the "Ultra" trim level. In the UK pricing for the Swift Ultra Allgrip 4WD has not yet been announced.

The Toyota Yaris starts at £22,640 for the "Icon" version with 116 PS and reaches £28,935 for the "Premiere Edition" with 130 PS. Finally, the GR Yaris 2024 pricing was recently announced in the UK starting at £44,250 with 280 PS and manual transmission.