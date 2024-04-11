The new Andretti Global facility at Silverstone was opened by Michael and Mario Andretti on Thursday as the team took another step towards a place on the Formula 1 grid.

The team was granted an entry by the FIA last October, but failed to pass the second stage of the process when F1 did not approve its bid in a statement issued on January 31. The project thus remains in limbo while discussions continue behind the scenes.

The team continues to target an entry in 2026, should an agreement with F1 be reached.

Despite the lack of confirmation of an entry it is pushing ahead with its plans, and the new facility is the highest-profile sign thus far that its ambition to join the grid is undimmed.

Hitherto the design team has been working in a temporary office on the Silverstone Park estate opposite the British GP venue.

The team has now commenced its move to the new 40,000-square-foot facility close by, with the aero department already in situ and the mechanical department set to follow. The team will also eventually take over an adjacent 70,000-square-foot building.

The design department and the race team will be based in Silverstone, while manufacturing and the building of the cars will eventually be undertaken in the USA at the new facility in Fishers, close to Indianapolis. Some R&D and design is also being undertaken at General Motors in Charlotte.

If an entry is ultimately granted for 2026, the plan remains to use Renault power for the first two seasons under the new regulations, before a switch to a Cadillac powerplant in 2028.

"F1 is obviously the pinnacle of auto racing in the world,” Michael Andretti told a gathering of team staff at Wednesday’s ceremony.

“We're in all different types of racing series, but to be in F1 is at the top. And so that's why I think for our brand, it'd be huge.

“And it'll just complete our goal, and that is to be in every single major sporting racing event in the world. And then obviously, getting to F1 is the top of that.

“So it's a big goal, it's been a goal of ours for a few years now. And we are right there, we're going to be there. And we feel very strongly that we're going to be there.

“And we're building a fantastic team as well, this is something that's going to be unique to F1, to build a real F1 team from scratch with great brains. And this is something that I think could catch a lot of people off-guard, when we do finally get on the grid."

Andretti Global partner Dan Towriss stressed that the commissioning of the new UK base was a key moment in the team’s history.

"I'd say an important step is today, it's opening our facility in Silverstone,” he said. “It's also continuing to acquire the talent necessary, to have the people, the financial resources, the technical resources able to have a competitive team. And so we're assembling the resources.

“Michael and I and Mario have a few things to do behind the scenes, but we're going to take care of business there. And so while that's happening, we're continuing to build the team.”

Regarding the Cadillac partnership Towriss said: “The collaboration with General Motors is fantastic, hearing how everybody's working together, across time zones. Technology allows things to happen in real time, it's so exciting. And so just to continue to capitalise on that opportunity.

“We just want to keep building. This is an important step today, and we'll continue to build. We've got a facility in Fishers that's being built as well, just to make sure that we have a world-class facility for world-class people to build a world-class team.”

Michael Andretti stressed that being able to start afresh was a key advantage for the new project.

"I think one thing is we are building from scratch,” he said. “So we're building a team with new ideas. I think some of the old teams that you join, they're already set in their ways.

“And we can go and design this exactly the way we want it, and do it in a new modern way. And I think there could be a huge advantage.

“And then having as a partner GM, who is as excited as we all are about getting out there and showing their technology, when we're going to bring all that together, we'll bring in something that's really unique.

“Along with another thing that's ever been done, and I think it's going to be a big story, it's going to be an all-American team in the end, with the car being built in the US, with an American engine, American owners and eventually American drivers. So it's always cool to be doing something that's never been done before.”