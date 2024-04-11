Since the demise of the Ford Focus RS with the end of the last generation of the compact car in 2018, the ST version with 280 PS has been the ultimate in performance from the manufacturer. And before production of the Focus series is discontinued next year, Ford is now unleashing one (possibly) final special edition model. Say hello to the Ford Focus ST Edition.

The sad news first: a new model with "Edition" in its name does not mean that Ford has tweaked the performance of the 2.3-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It therefore remains at 280 PS. Coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox, the front-wheel drive five-door continues to go from 0 to 62 mph in 5.7 seconds. The top speed also remains at 155 mph.

Gallery: 2024 Ford Focus ST Edition

32 Photos

What is so special about the Focus ST Edition then? It is the suspension setup, which has been fine-tuned by Ford Performance. The adjustable two-way coilover suspension from KW is characterised by twin-tube dampers with stainless steel housings and powder-coated coil springs with a 50 per cent higher spring rate. Compared to the Ford Focus ST X, it already has a ten-millimetre lower ground clearance in the standard version. In the Ford Focus ST Edition, the car height can be reduced by a further 20 millimetres.

The compression damping can also be adjusted in twelve steps. There are even 16 click positions available for the rebound stage. As a guide for an optimum setup, buyers receive a technical explanation with recommended suspension settings for various conditions and tracks, including a special Nürburgring Nordschleife setup. This is complemented by 19-inch rims that have been optimised by ten per cent in terms of weight and are fitted with Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres.

The standard equipment of the Focus includes numerous extras. The otherwise optional driver assistance package includes an adaptive cruise control system with traffic sign recognition and a lane pilot. There is also the Blind Spot Assist with Cross Traffic Alert. A B&O premium sound system with ten loudspeakers, a subwoofer, and 675 watts of output power is also on board ex works. The winter package with a heated steering wheel and seats, as well as a heated windscreen, is also included.