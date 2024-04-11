Kia has announced the pricing and specifications for the refreshed Sorento, set to hit the UK market soon. The seven-seat SUV promises an array of upgrades and options to suit various preferences and needs.

Starting from £41,995, the new Sorento presents an attractive option for SUV enthusiasts, coming in at £3,030 less than its predecessor. Kia aims to cater to diverse tastes with three distinct grades, Sorento 2, Sorento 3, and Sorento 4, each offering a range of features.

Gallery: 2024 Kia Sorento (UK-spec)

2024 Kia Sorento (UK-spec)
24 Photos
2024 Kia Sorento (UK-spec) 2024 Kia Sorento (UK-spec) 2024 Kia Sorento (UK-spec) 2024 Kia Sorento (UK-spec) 2024 Kia Sorento (UK-spec) 2024 Kia Sorento (UK-spec) 2024 Kia Sorento (UK-spec)

Buyers can choose between a 2.2-litre diesel engine, a 1.6-litre turbocharged-petrol hybrid, or a 1.6-litre turbocharged-petrol plug-in hybrid. Transmission options vary accordingly, with automatic transmissions for hybrid variants and a dual-clutch transmission for diesel models.

At the entry level, the Sorento 2 (starting at £41,995) boasts a decent set of features, including 17-inch alloy wheels, tinted glass, electric windows, and advanced driver assistance systems such as forward collision avoidance assist and highway driving assist. Moving up the range, the Sorento 3 models (starting at £46,195) offer additional luxuries like LED headlights, leather upholstery, power-adjustable seats, and a premium Bose sound system, among other enhancements.

Updated Sorento: all you need to know

2024 kia sorento facelift debut 2024 Kia Sorento first official images reveal significant changes
2024 kia sorento walkaround video 2024 Kia Sorento walkaround video captures every detail of refreshed SUV

At the top of the line, the Sorento 4 grade (starting at £50,695) elevates the SUV’s technology and comfort with exclusive features such as a panoramic sunroof, Nappa leather upholstery, premium relaxation seats, and advanced driver aids like remote smart park assist and fingerprint recognition. On the outside, it can be distinguished by its 19-inch wheels for hybrid models (20-inch on diesel).

Speaking of the exterior, the design of the new Sorento takes cues from Kia's flagship SUV, the EV9, with striking vertical headlights and a bold, rugged appearance accentuated by redesigned alloy wheels and a new bonnet design. Chrome details add a touch of sophistication to the car's exterior. Inside, the model embraces Kia's Opposites United design philosophy, featuring premium materials, advanced technology, and sustainable elements such as recycled PET cloth upholstery.

The new Sorento: full pricing

Model

Power (bhp)

Price (GBP)

‘2’

Diesel 2.2 CRDI DCT AWD

190

£41,995

Hybrid 1.6 T-GDi AT AWD

212

£42,995

Plug-in Hybrid 1.6 T-GDi AT AWD

249

£47,295

‘3’

Diesel 2.2 CRDI DCT AWD

190

£46,195

Hybrid 1.6 T-GDi AT AWD

212

£47,195

Plug-in Hybrid 1.6 T-GDi AT AWD

249

£51,495

‘4’

Diesel 2.2 CRDI DCT AWD

190

£50,695

Hybrid 1.6 T-GDi AT AWD

212

£51,695

Plug-in Hybrid 1.6 T-GDi AT AWD

249

£55,995

Gallery: 2024 Kia Sorento facelift

2024 Kia Sorento facelift
6 Photos
2024 Kia Sorento facelift 2024 Kia Sorento facelift 2024 Kia Sorento facelift 2024 Kia Sorento facelift 2024 Kia Sorento facelift 2024 Kia Sorento facelift

Source: Kia