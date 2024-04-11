Kia has announced the pricing and specifications for the refreshed Sorento, set to hit the UK market soon. The seven-seat SUV promises an array of upgrades and options to suit various preferences and needs.

Starting from £41,995, the new Sorento presents an attractive option for SUV enthusiasts, coming in at £3,030 less than its predecessor. Kia aims to cater to diverse tastes with three distinct grades, Sorento 2, Sorento 3, and Sorento 4, each offering a range of features.

Buyers can choose between a 2.2-litre diesel engine, a 1.6-litre turbocharged-petrol hybrid, or a 1.6-litre turbocharged-petrol plug-in hybrid. Transmission options vary accordingly, with automatic transmissions for hybrid variants and a dual-clutch transmission for diesel models.

At the entry level, the Sorento 2 (starting at £41,995) boasts a decent set of features, including 17-inch alloy wheels, tinted glass, electric windows, and advanced driver assistance systems such as forward collision avoidance assist and highway driving assist. Moving up the range, the Sorento 3 models (starting at £46,195) offer additional luxuries like LED headlights, leather upholstery, power-adjustable seats, and a premium Bose sound system, among other enhancements.

At the top of the line, the Sorento 4 grade (starting at £50,695) elevates the SUV’s technology and comfort with exclusive features such as a panoramic sunroof, Nappa leather upholstery, premium relaxation seats, and advanced driver aids like remote smart park assist and fingerprint recognition. On the outside, it can be distinguished by its 19-inch wheels for hybrid models (20-inch on diesel).

Speaking of the exterior, the design of the new Sorento takes cues from Kia's flagship SUV, the EV9, with striking vertical headlights and a bold, rugged appearance accentuated by redesigned alloy wheels and a new bonnet design. Chrome details add a touch of sophistication to the car's exterior. Inside, the model embraces Kia's Opposites United design philosophy, featuring premium materials, advanced technology, and sustainable elements such as recycled PET cloth upholstery.

The new Sorento: full pricing