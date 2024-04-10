It's here! The Alfa Romeo Milano, one of the most eagerly awaited cars of 2024, makes its debut. Why? That's a quick answer: it's the first 100% electric Alfa Romeo and the company's smallest model, at 4.17 metres long (35 cm shorter than the Tonale). It is a B-segment SUV and spiritual successor, as far as the segment is concerned, to the Giulietta and the Mito.

Based on the same platform as the Fiat 600, Jeep Avenger and Lancia Ypsilon, the Alfa Romeo Milano has a style all its own and promises typical Alfa driving pleasure, thanks also to a particularly noble DNA. In fact, the same team of engineers that created the Giulia GTA is responsible for its development. Available from now on in the Speciale launch version, it is offered in electric and hybrid versions.

Alfa Romeo Milano exterior

At 4.17 metres long, 1.78 metres wide and 1.50 metres high, the Alfa Romeo Milano revisits some of the brand's typical elements, starting with the classic "Trilobo" grille at the front, inside which is the Visconti Biscione coat of arms, to underline the close link with the Lombard capital. However, the logo has been moved to the bonnet, just above the grille, and is not in colour but in black and grey.

Equally distinctive are the C-shaped headlamps, which embrace almost the entire front end and feature a segmented light signature that is very different from that of the Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale. The Giulia uses the LED matrix headlamps of its larger siblings, which is not so common in this segment.

Alfa Romeo Milano, the front Alfa Romeo Milano, the rear

The elaborate front almost contrasts with the clean, sinuous flanks, with the window line rising from the middle of the rear door to add dynamism. The roof, on the other hand, is parallel to the ground and appears almost to be leaning against the car, thanks to the contrasting body colour, which is probably optional, and the grey door profiles.

The rear is set back, with the now unfailing strip of light running across the tailgate and recalling the truncated rear concept dear to the Alfa Zagato of the past, although in a way it also seems reminiscent of some recent Kia models, with a hint of spoiler, reminiscent of the current spoiler above the rear window. A particularly sloping window, which makes the Milano's lines elegant without sacrificing load capacity.

Alfa Romeo Milano, dimensions

Length Width Height Wheelbase Luggage compartment Alfa Romeo Milano 4.17 metres 1.78 metres 1.5 metres n/a 400 litres

Alfa Romeo Milano, side view

Alfa Romeo Milano, interior

If the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600 are very similar in terms of layout, the interior of the Alfa Romeo Milano is rather similar to the rest of the Biscione range, although it takes different directions in some respects.

The digital instrumentation is the now classic telescope shape, with a 10.25-inch screen set into an eyelid with illuminated edges. As on the Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale, the infotainment screen, also 10.25 inches in size and facing the driver, has been moved to a lower position, between the air vents and the physical buttons for managing the air conditioning.

Alfa Romeo Milano, interior

The software is new and features an interface based on widgets, icons that can be moved at will to create easy-to-read screens. The Sabelt sports seats with generous side panels belong to the most powerful version of the Alfa Romeo Milano, characterised by the presence of abundant Alcantara and other elements that underline its sporty character.

The central tunnel is not two-tiered and houses a few buttons, all physical, including one for start/stop, the transmission selector and the driving modes. Beneath the climate controls is the induction plate for charging smartphones, which can also be connected wirelessly to the infotainment system to take advantage of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In terms of space, the Alfa Romeo Milano's 4.17 metres might give the impression of sacrificed habitability, but this is not the case. The Biscione SUV makes good use of the CMP Stellantis platform, particularly regarding the boot capacity of 400 litres when travelling with 5 people. What's more, and this is a first for a small electric car from the group, there's also a frunk (small boot under the front bonnet) where you can stow small items or the charging cable.

Alfa Romeo Milano, the steering wheel Alfa Romeo Milano, Sabelt seats

Digital instrumentation Infotainment Alfa Romeo Milano 10.25-inch 10.25-inch

Alfa Romeo Milano, the engines

Electric or hybrid: that's what we expected and that's what it is. However, there are a few differences compared to the other models with which it shares the platform. In fact, the Alfa Romeo Milano immediately delivers the 240 PS of power announced by the Abarth 600 and also envisaged for the Lancia Ypsilon HF, all offloaded to the front wheels.

Powered by a 54 kWh battery, the synchronous electric motor is dedicated to the Alfa Romeo Milano Veloce, the most powerful in the range, and is accompanied by various modifications such as a mechanical self-locking differential, a more direct steering ratio, a wider track with specific front and rear anti-roll bars, sports suspension, an improved braking system and 20-inch alloy wheels.

The electric Milano, on the other hand, develops 156 PS, the same power as the Avenger, 600 and Ypsilon, with the same battery pack as the Veloce and a declared range of 255 miles, calculated, of course, according to the WLTP cycle and from which around 20% must be subtracted to obtain a figure closer to reality.

Alfa Romeo Milano, 3/4 front

For recharging, it is possible to connect to direct current stations with a power of up to 100 kW, going from 10% to 80% of capacity in less than 30 minutes. The "Be Charged Anywhere, Anytime" package, dedicated to the electric powertrain and the Speciale trim level, includes the connected navigator that automatically plans charging stops, the Free2Move Charge Wallbox and the Alfa Romeo E CARD, which allows the car to be recharged throughout Europe at public charging points.

As far as the hybrid powertrain is concerned, the Alfa Romeo Milano is equipped with the 136 PS 1.2-litre mild hybrid with a 900 Wh gross battery, combined with front or all-wheel drive, capable of moving the Biscione SUV even in 100% electric mode for a handful of kilometres. All-wheel drive includes a second 21 kW electric motor on the rear axle. There are different operating modes: Q4, with all-wheel drive always engaged, up to a maximum of 18 mph, while up to 55 mph the system decides whether and when to drive the rear axle. Beyond that point, it uses front-wheel drive only.

Hybrid Electric Alfa Romeo Milano 1.2 136 PS front

1.2 136 PS all-wheel drive 156 PS / 54 kWh

240 PS / 54 kWh

Alfa Romeo Milano prices

The Alfa Romeo Milano can already be ordered in Speciale trim at a price of XX.XXX euros for the hybrid version and XX.XXX euros for the electric version. Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, a front fascia with dedicated trilobo, sporty matt finish, vinyl and fabric interior, leather steering wheel, electrically adjustable and massaging driver's seat, 8-colour interior lighting, level 2 driving assistants, connected navigator, 180° reversing camera, electrically operated tailgate and keyless system. For electric power, there's also, an 11 kW three-phase on-board charger. .

Alfa Romeo Milano, the front bumper Alfa Romeo Milano, rear lights

The offer for the other versions includes three different packs: the full option Techno, with ADAS level 2, LED matrix headlights and connected navigator, Premium with vinyl and fabric interior, electrically adjustable driver's seat and interior lighting, and Sport with Sabelt seats, Alcantara upholstery and sporty details in the cabin.

Alfa Romeo Milano competitors

As far as the Alfa Romeo Milano's competitors are concerned, we have to refer to the small SUVs of premium brands such as the Audi Q2, recently renewed and without a 100% electric variant, and the Volvo EX30, available only in a battery-powered version.

Audi Q2 Volvo EX30

As for the mainstream brands, in addition to the cousins Fiat 600, Opel-Vauxhall Mokka, DS3 and Jeep Avenger (the shortest of the lot), there is the Ford Puma, which will also be electric later this year, and the Mini Aceman, which will be available later this year.