A new electric Maserati is on the way. On 15 April, the veils will be removed on a "Folgore" model, the name that identifies all of the Trident's zero-emission cars. The announcement is made in a teaser video posted on the company's social networks, although there is no further information at the moment.

According to numerous rumours, it could be the GranCabrio, which will therefore join the GranTurismo and Grecale Folgore.

The teaser

On its own, the video doesn't give many clues, other than to give an appointment on 15 April to discover a Maserati "Made In Thunder", i.e. "forged from thunder".

If indeed it will be the GranCabrio, it is likely that Maserati will take up the recipe used for the GranTurismo. The lines of the car should not change compared to the model with the internal combustion engine, although the Folgore could be recognised by a slightly different grille and bumpers and, of course, the presence of the relevant badge on the bodywork.

The on-board instrumentation and interior in general should not change, with all new features to be found exclusively under the skin.

Up to 760 PS

There is no official information on the powertrain at the moment. Again, however, it is possible that the GranCabrio will inherit the solution mounted on the GranTurismo Folgore. Specifically, this Maserati is equipped with an effective 83 kWh battery with 800 Volt architecture for recharging up to 270 kW and the ability to go from 20 to 80% charge in 18 minutes.

Maserati GranCabrio (2024)

Also on the GranCabrio Folgore we should find three electric motors, for a total of 760 PS and 1,350 Nm. All this power would translate into a 0-62 mph in 2.7 seconds and a 0-124 mph in just 8.8 seconds, while the top speed would be 199 mph.

And what if it were the MC20 Folgore?

All that remains is to wait until 15 April, however, always on the alert for any surprises from the Modenese company. What if, instead of the GranCabrio, the MC20 Folgore were to be previewed? Let's remember that production of the electric MC20 is scheduled to start in 2025 and so a styling preview less than a year away is possible.

Maserati MC20

The MC20 Folgore is also expected to feature an 800-volt electric architecture with three motors and over 1,200 PS to challenge other more powerful but probably heavier battery-powered supercars such as the Lotus Evija, Rimac Nevera, Pininfarina Battista and the upcoming Tesla Roadster.