Stay Tuned. That's the invitation that comes from the Nissan Qashqai 2024, the model of a short teaser video that gives the date of 17 April for the official debut. It's about 30 seconds of footage showing some salient features of the Japanese crossover, but without letting us know what the aesthetic highlights will be.

There are no hints about the powertrain either, but we assume the presence of the hybrid powertrain E-Power, probably updated to be even more efficient.

How it changes

In the teaser video great attention is given to the front end of the new Nissan Qashqai which, at least it seems, will feature a larger grille with a three-dimensional design, no longer framed by a chrome 'V' but with a horizontal strip running across it at the top.

The light clusters retain the same arrow-shaped design converging towards the front, very similar to that of the current version, but the lower part is now slanted and the upper part appears to be more elongated, almost reaching the height of half the wheel arches.

Nissan Qashqai 2024, il video teaser

We also see the interior of the Nissan Qashqai 2024, once again with digital instrumentation and a central monitor for the infotainment system. At the hardware level it appears to be the same 12.3-inch screens as the current Qashqai, the changes may lie in the software, both in design and functionality.

Nissan's compact crossover will certainly retain the current E-Power powertrain, which consists of a 190 PS and 330 Nm electric motor coupled to the front wheels and powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol, which is called upon to recharge a 2 kWh battery to store energy. In this way, when the battery is charged, the combustion engine shuts down, switching back on when needed, but never connecting to the wheels.

Nissan Qashqai 2024, interior teasers Nissan Qashqai 2024, interior teasers

For all the information, we will have to wait until 17 April.