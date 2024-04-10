Formula E and Formula 1 represent the ultimate expression of motorsport on four wheels. In addition to extremely personal tastes, these two championships allow engineers to experiment with avant-garde solutions, which often (but not always) end up on production cars.

As such, they are veritable laboratories for car manufacturers, who have recently been taking an increasing interest in the possibilities offered by these competitions. But what are the differences? Without going into the details of the respective regulations, here are the main aspects that distinguish Formula E from Formula 1.

The single-seaters

Let's start with the type of propulsion. While Formula E uses fully electric cars, Formula 1 uses petrol hybrids. In the case of Formula E, maximum power is around 470 PS, with a top speed of 200 mph. In Formula 1, this figure rises to more than 1,000 PS (including more than 160 PS for the electrics), with current single-seaters able to exceed 217 mph in qualifying configuration.

It should be noted that in Formula 1, only carbon-neutral fuels will be used from 2026, with the category aiming for total carbon neutrality by 2030.

The chassis is unique for all Formula E teams (it is called 'Gen 3') and is developed by Spark Racing Technologies, whereas in Formula 1, each team develops its own chassis.

A Formula E car weighs around 840 kilograms (including the 284 kg of the 47 kWh battery, designed by Williams to be fully recyclable at the end of its life). For a Formula 1 car, the limit is 798 kg.

As for acceleration from 0 to 62 mph, the figures are very similar: around 2.6 seconds for Formula 1 and 2.8 seconds for Formula E.

Overtaking

Both categories offer technological solutions to make overtaking easier. In Formula 1, this is possible thanks to the DRS (Drag Reduction System), which allows the driver to open the rear wing of the single-seater to reduce air resistance and temporarily gain speed. This is only possible in certain parts of the circuit for reasons of safety and aerodynamic stability.

On the other hand, Formula E offers an Attack mode, which allows the driver to temporarily increase the car's power, usually by 50 kW (68 PS), to make overtaking easier. This mode is activated by pressing a button on the steering wheel and can vary from circuit to circuit, offering an extra element of strategy and adrenalin in races.