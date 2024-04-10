The Bentley Bentayga chooses the dark side. The S Black Edition trim debuts in the range of the British SUV and, as the name suggests, features an all-black look.

Among the highlights of this Bentayga are the black mudguards, a detail not seen on a Bentley for a good 105 years. But it doesn't end there.

How it is transformed

The S Black Edition can be recognised by the many high-gloss black inserts on the bodywork and the Black Edition badge on the rear D-pillar. The 22-inch wheels and Bentley lettering are also black, while the brake callipers are painted in the same accent colour.

Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition

To create a colour contrast, there is a coloured insert under the front bumper, on the side skirts and on the upper part of the spoiler, with a choice of seven declinations: Mandarin, Signal Yellow, Klein Blue, Pillar Box Red, Ice, Hyper Green and Beluga.

Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition, gli interni

The interior has also been redesigned, with the fascia, centre console and door tops sporting a new carbon fibre weave. The black 'S' symbol is embroidered on each seat, while the Black Edition badge is inlaid under the lacquered surface of the cabin mouldings. A Dark Chrome package is included as standard, with gloss black air vents and controls.

The engines

Everything is confirmed for the engines. The S Black Edition is still available with the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 producing 550 PS and 770 Nm, which gives a 0-60 mph sprint of 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph.

Alternatively, there is the Bentayga plug-in hybrid with the 3.0-litre V6 TFSI and a 100 kW electric motor for a total output of 462 PS. In this version, the 0-60 mph sprint is 5.2 seconds and the top speed is 158 mph.

Highlights include the Bentley Dynamic Ride (the active roll control system), a Sport mode tuned specifically for the S and sports exhausts.