The Lamborghini Arena is the biggest event in the history of the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based brand. It took place at the Autodromo di Imola this past weekendof 6 and 7 April.

On this occasion, the Italian manufacturer presented a very special version of the new Revuelto hypercar, created for the occasion by the Ad Personam division, the same division that recently inaugurated its new studio at the company's headquarters.

A unique exterior

The Ad Personam Lamborghini Revuelto designed to celebrate the Lamborghini Arena was personalised by the hypercar division.

The design team chose a very light grey for the exterior, called Grigio Hati, combined with details in Verde Scandal, the roof, rear bonnet, spoiler, air intakes, mirror caps and rear diffuser profiles in carbon fibre, all flanked by Verde Chiaro for the brake callipers and Nero Noctis for the two stripes on the bonnet.

Lamborghini Revuelto Ad Personam for the Lamborghini Arena, the front panel

The rear design, on the other hand, has been customised to feature the Italian flag, thanks to a combination of green, white and red, and the alloy wheels chosen are Altanero, 21 inches at the front and 22 inches at the rear, in gloss black.

The Lamborghini Revuelto Ad Personam for the Lamborghini Arena, the rear of the car.

Exclusive cockpit

Like the exterior, the interior has been customised down to the last detail, with sports seats in Nero Ade, combined with stitching and embroidered logos on the headrests in Verde Scandal.

Finally, even the trim at the rear of the cabin has been embellished with special embroidery designed to faithfully reproduce the map of the Imola circuit and the text "Lamborghini Arena 2024", combined with exclusive carbon plates for the dashboard with the logos of the event and the Ad Personam programme.